FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy leads Wall St lower as oil tumbles
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy leads Wall St lower as oil tumbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday as tumbling oil prices dragged energy shares to a three-year low and factory data from China added to concerns about weakening growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 91.46 points, or 0.52 percent, to 17,598.4, the S&P 500 lost 5.86 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,097.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.90 points, or 0.25 percent, to 5,115.38. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.