US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after pvt jobs data
August 5, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after pvt jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after data showed private sector hiring in July rose the least since April, increasing the chances of the U.S. Federal Reserve holding back on a rate hike until December.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.89 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,557.58, the S&P 500 gained 8.02 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,101.34 and the Nasdaq composite added 27.75 points, or 0.54 percent, to 5,133.29. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

