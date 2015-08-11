FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after China devaluation
#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after China devaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday as China’s surprise devaluation of the yuan currency hit commodity-related and other shares and added to worries about the global economic outlook.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 212.19 points, or 1.2 percent, to 17,402.98, the S&P 500 lost 20.07 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,084.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.01 points, or 1.27 percent, to 5,036.79. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
