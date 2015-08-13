US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens marginally lower

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as strong economic data raised the probability that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as September, rather than later this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.49 points, or 0.14 percent, to 17,378.02, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,084.67.

The Nasdaq composite added 4.56 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,048.94. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)