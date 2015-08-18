FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips as Wal-Mart, materials shares fall
August 18, 2015

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips as Wal-Mart, materials shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 trading in its tightest daily range in nearly a month, weighed down by earnings-related selling in Wal-Mart and a drop in materials stocks on concerns about China's economic health.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.7 points, or 0.19 percent, to 17,511.48, the S&P 500 lost 5.56 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,096.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.35 points, or 0.64 percent, to 5,059.35.

