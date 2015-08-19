US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St down in volatile trading after Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on Wednesday as minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting highlighted concern over the state of the global economy, driving markets to question the likelihood that the Fed will raise rates next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 159.94 points, or 0.91 percent, to 17,351.4, the S&P 500 lost 17.11 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,079.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.30 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,019.05. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)