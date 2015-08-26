US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies as Fed seen cautious on rate hike

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street racked up its biggest one-day gain in four years on Wednesday as fears about China’s economy gave way to bargain hunters emboldened by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 619.2 points, or 3.95 percent, to 16,285.64, the S&P 500 gained 72.88 points, or 3.9 percent, to 1,940.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 191.05 points, or 4.24 percent, to 4,697.54.