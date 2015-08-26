FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies as Fed seen cautious on rate hike
#Market News
August 26, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies as Fed seen cautious on rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street racked up its biggest one-day gain in four years on Wednesday as fears about China’s economy gave way to bargain hunters emboldened by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 619.2 points, or 3.95 percent, to 16,285.64, the S&P 500 gained 72.88 points, or 3.9 percent, to 1,940.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 191.05 points, or 4.24 percent, to 4,697.54.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.