US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down; S&P 500 has worst month since 2012
#Market News
August 31, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down; S&P 500 has worst month since 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on Monday after a senior Federal Reserve official added to fears among investors of a U.S. interest hike in September.

The S&P 500 registered its biggest monthly percentage drop since May 2012.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 114.98 points on the day, or 0.69 percent, to 16,528.03, the S&P 500 lost 16.7 points, or 0.84 percent, to 1,972.17 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.82 points, or 1.07 percent, to 4,776.51. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

