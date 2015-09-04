FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after August jobs data
September 4, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after August jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after the August jobs report showed moderate job growth and the lowest unemployment rate in more than seven years, increasing chances the Fed could raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 205.71 points, or 1.26 percent, to 16,169.05, the S&P 500 lost 23.48 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,927.65 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 55.43 points, or 1.17 percent, to 4,678.07.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

