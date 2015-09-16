FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, led by energy shares
September 16, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, led by energy shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Energy stocks pushed Wall Street higher on Wednesday due to an almost 6-percent jump in oil prices, but volume was light as many investors stayed on the sidelines a day ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 139.16 points, or 0.84 percent, to 16,739.01, the S&P 500 gained 17.13 points, or 0.87 percent, to 1,995.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.72 points, or 0.59 percent, to 4,889.24. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

