US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up, led by energy shares

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Energy stocks pushed Wall Street higher on Wednesday due to an almost 6-percent jump in oil prices, but volume was light as many investors stayed on the sidelines a day ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 139.16 points, or 0.84 percent, to 16,739.01, the S&P 500 gained 17.13 points, or 0.87 percent, to 1,995.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.72 points, or 0.59 percent, to 4,889.24. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)