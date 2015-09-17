FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips in volatile post-Fed session
September 17, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips in volatile post-Fed session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow industrials ended lower on Thursday, giving up a 1-percent rally in a choppy session, as investors struggled to interpret the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold off on raising interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 65.27 points, or 0.39 percent, to 16,674.68, the S&P 500 lost 5.11 points, or 0.26 percent, to 1,990.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.71 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,893.95. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

