Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday on lingering concerns about global economic growth and ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on inflation.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 116.92 points, or 0.72 percent, to 16,162.97. The S&P 500 lost 11.81 points, or 0.61 percent, to 1,926.95 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 35.32 points, or 0.74 percent, to 4,717.42. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)