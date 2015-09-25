FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Yellen eases growth fears
September 25, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Yellen eases growth fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she expects the central bank to raise interest rates this year, easing concerns about slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 174.91 points, or 1.08 percent, to 16,376.23. The S&P 500 gained 14.16 points, or 0.73 percent, to 1,946.4 and the Nasdaq composite added 47.78 points, or 1.01 percent, to 4,782.26. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

