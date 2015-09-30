US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after jobs data

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after data showed a better-than-expected rise in private sector jobs in September, fueling hopes for a strong reading in Friday’s payrolls report.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 93.07 points, or 0.58 percent, to 16,142.2, the S&P 500 gained 13.69 points, or 0.73 percent, to 1,897.78 and the Nasdaq composite added 58.39 points, or 1.29 percent, to 4,575.72. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)