US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up sharply; S&P posts worst qtr since 2011
September 30, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up sharply; S&P posts worst qtr since 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday as investors looked for bargains among beaten-down shares and the biotechnology index bounced back, but the market still registered its worst quarter since 2011.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 234.7 points, or 1.46 percent, to 16,283.83, the S&P 500 gained 35.8 points, or 1.9 percent, to 1,919.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 102.84 points, or 2.28 percent, to 4,620.17. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

