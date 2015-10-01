FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end up; eyes on jobs data
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end up; eyes on jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed slightly higher on Thursday in a choppy start to the fourth quarter as investors waited for the monthly U.S. jobs report and the start of earnings season.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.89 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,271.81, the S&P 500 gained 3.75 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,923.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.92 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,627.08.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
