FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on weak jobs data
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on weak jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday after data showed a lower-than-expected rise in nonfarm payrolls in September, raising doubts that the economy is strong enough to absorb an interest rate increase this year.

A small hike in rates could help calm volatile equity markets and start giving the Fed some ammunition to deal with any future economic slowdowns.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 84.05 points, or 0.52 percent, to 16,187.96, the S&P 500 lost 14.19 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,909.63 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 58.21 points, or 1.26 percent, to 4,568.88. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.