US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Commodity stocks lead Wall St comeback
October 2, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Commodity stocks lead Wall St comeback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indices jumped over 1 percent on Friday, reversing a sharp decline, after worries about the economy gave way to a robust rally in beaten-down energy and materials stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 200.36 points, or 1.23 percent, to 16,472.37, the S&P 500 gained 27.53 points, or 1.43 percent, to 1,951.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.69 points, or 1.74 percent, to 4,707.78.

For the week, the S&P and Dow rose 1 percent while the Nasdaq added 0.5 percent.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
