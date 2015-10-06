FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end down as investors await earnings
October 6, 2015

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end down as investors await earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday, ending a five-day winning streak, as investors eyed upcoming quarterly reports that are expected to show a dip in corporate earnings.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.69 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,790.12, the S&P 500 lost 7.12 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,979.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.90 points, or 0.69 percent, to 4,748.36. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

