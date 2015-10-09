FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up after 'dovish' Fed minutes
October 9, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up after 'dovish' Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 on track for its best week this year, after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting indicated slim chances of a hike in interest rates this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.33 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,081.08. The S&P 500 gained 1.76 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,015.19 and the Nasdaq composite index added 2.36 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,813.15. (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

