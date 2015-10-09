FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends best week of year with slight gain
October 9, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends best week of year with slight gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct USN)

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, ending the benchmark S&P’s best week of the year on a quiet note as investors waited for U.S. companies to report third-quarter earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.21 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,084.96, the S&P 500 gained 1.49 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,014.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.68 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,830.47. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

