US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of busy earnings week
October 12, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of busy earnings week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street was little changed at the open on Monday as investors braced for a busy week of quarterly results from major U.S. banks and several Dow 30 companies.

At 9:30 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.09 points, or 0.06 percent, at 17,094.58, the S&P 500 was up 1.09 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,015.98 and the Nasdaq composite was up 9.91 points, or 0.21 percent, at 4,840.38.

Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

