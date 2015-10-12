US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of busy earnings week

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street was little changed at the open on Monday as investors braced for a busy week of quarterly results from major U.S. banks and several Dow 30 companies.

At 9:30 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.09 points, or 0.06 percent, at 17,094.58, the S&P 500 was up 1.09 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,015.98 and the Nasdaq composite was up 9.91 points, or 0.21 percent, at 4,840.38.