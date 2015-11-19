FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Fed minutes, jobs data
November 19, 2015 / 2:38 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Fed minutes, jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s October meeting hardened expectations of a December interest rate hike and data showed jobless claims fell.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.58 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,740.74. The S&P 500 gained 0.57 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,084.15 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 3.87 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,079.07. (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

