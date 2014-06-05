FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TIAA-CREF real estate fixed income head to step down
June 5, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TIAA-CREF real estate fixed income head to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects title in headline)

By Joy Wiltermuth

NEW YORK, June 5 (IFR) - Sanjeev Handa, head of global real estate fixed-income at TIAA-CREF, is stepping down at the end of June to pursue other opportunities, market sources said Thursday.

He will be replaced by managing director Jack Gay, the sources said.

Prior to heading global real estate, Handa oversaw TIAA-CREF’s public fixed-income assets from 2006 to 2011. He also oversaw its ABS portfolio in his 26-year career there.

TIAA-CREF oversees US$564bn in assets. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
