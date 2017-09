NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd is seen to be the receiver of 10,406 lots, or 528,655 tonnes, of raw sugar delivered against the October contract on ICE Futures U.S. that expired on Tuesday, traders said.

A spokeswoman for Bunge declined to comment or confirm. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)