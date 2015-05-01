ICE May raw sugar delivery totals 1.9 tonnes -ICE

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - The delivery against the May raw sugar contract on ICE Futures U.S. totaled 37,611 lots, or 1.9 million tonnes, according to exchange data published on Friday.

That was in line with traders’ expectations on Thursday and marks the largest delivery against the contract since at least 1989, according to exchange data compiled by Reuters.

Origins include Brazil, Guatemala, Honduras, Argentina, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Peru, the data showed.

Jefferies Bache LLC was the receiver, the data showed, said by traders to be brokering for Wilmar International Ltd . (Reporting by Chris Prentice)