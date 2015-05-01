FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Wilmar buys record ICE raw sugar delivery of 1.9 mln tonnes
#Market News
May 1, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Wilmar buys record ICE raw sugar delivery of 1.9 mln tonnes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, prices, link to factbox)

By Chris Prentice

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd bought 37,611 lots, or 1.9 million tonnes, of raw sugar against the May contract on ICE Futures U.S., according to exchange data published on Friday and traders.

The delivery, worth nearly $547 million, confirmed a Reuters report on Thursday and marked the largest delivery against the contract since at least 1989, according to exchange data.

Data showed that the receiver was Jefferies Bache LLC, said by traders to be brokering for Wilmar. Wilmar could not be reached immediately for confirmation or comment.

The majority of the sugar would come from Brazil, with the rest provided by Guatemala, Honduras, Argentina, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Peru, the data showed.

May raw sugar settled down 0.11 cent, or 0.8 percent, at 12.98 cents a lb on Thursday in its final day of trade. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
