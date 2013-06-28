ICE July sugar delivery estimated to be smallest in 7 years -traders

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Some 144,000 tonnes of raw sugar will be delivered against the ICE Futures U.S. July contract in the smallest delivery against a July contract on the exchange in seven years, traders said.

The delivery will include sugar from Mexico for the first time in years, while the world’s top producer Brazil will be notably absent as an origin, traders said.

It is expected to be the smallest delivery against a July contract since 2006, according to data supplied by ICE.

The actual amount of sugar delivered, as well as the deliverers and receivers, will be reported by the exchange on Monday.

This would be the first time Brazilian sugar was not delivered against the ICE no. 11 contract since October 2011, even as the country harvests a bumper crop.

Mexico is said to be the origin of 329 lots, or 16,700 tonnes, of sugar, delivering to the exchange for the first time in at least five years, according to available exchange data, and for the first time in traders’ memory.

Other origins are said to be Argentina and El Salvador. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese)