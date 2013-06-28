UPDATE 1-ICE July sugar delivery estimated to be small, Brazil absent -trade

* Smallest delivery against the July ICE contract in 7 years -ICE

* First time Mexican material delivered against ICE in memory -traders

* Brazil origin absent, as cash market strengthens (Adds trade comment, market detail)

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Some 144,000 tonnes of raw sugar will be delivered against the ICE Futures U.S. July contract in the smallest delivery against a July contract on the exchange in seven years, traders said.

The world’s top producer Brazil will be notably absent as an origin, while the delivery will include sugar from Mexico for the first time in years, traders said.

It is expected to be the smallest delivery against a July contract since 2006, according to data supplied by ICE. The actual amount of sugar delivered, as well as the deliverers and receivers, will be reported by the exchange on Monday.

This would be the first time Brazilian sugar was not delivered against the ICE contract since October 2011, even as the country harvests a bumper crop.

The delivery was not seen immediately as a bearish or bullish indication for sugar prices, particularly because of the absence of material from Brazil, dealers said.

“A lot was rolled forward, which is not bullish, but it shows that with the widening spread and the fact that cash premiums are positive, Brazil has a better place to be than delivering to the board,” said a U.S. trader.

The exchange is often seen as the buyer of last resort.

Raw sugar premiums in Brazil have risen in the past month, on greater-than-expected cash demand and unfavorable rainfall.

A huge drop in open interest in the final days of the delivery indicated that many had rolled their positions further out and slimmed down a delivery that traders expected to be as much as 1 million tonnes.

Still, the rare presence of Mexican sugar was a sign of excess sweetener in another year of global surplus.

Mexico was said to be the origin of 329 lots, or 16,700 tonnes, of sugar, delivering to the exchange for the first time in at least five years, according to available exchange data, and for the first time in traders’ memory.

The effort to move raw sugar out of Mexico for export comes as the country’s sugar output has surged and the North American market is overwhelmed by a ballooning surplus.

There remained uncertainty over where the Mexican sugar would find a home, and whether it could enter its traditional market in the United States after being delivered through the exchange, dealers said.

The majority of the sugar was said to be coming from Argentina and El Salvador.

July sugar prices closed at 16.38 cents a lb on Friday, after earlier sinking as low as 16.02 cents, the weakest level in nearly three years. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese)