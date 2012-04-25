FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Oil Swaps-Fuel oil's spreads strengthen on demand
#Industrials
April 25, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Oil Swaps-Fuel oil's spreads strengthen on demand

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Reuters has expanded its Asia Oil Swaps Forward Curve
coverage to include the East-West components
    * For more information: 

 (For 12-month forward curve, click )	
    SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market
extended gains on Wednesday, with the prompt intermonth spread
climbing to its strongest level in more than seven weeks on
expectations of continued firm demand.	
    Japan's demand for power generation fuel may increase in
summer, as the country is heading for a power shortage amid
ddelays in restarting its nuclear reactors. 	
    Saudi Arabia, traditionally an exporter, may also import in
summer if temperatures are unusually high.	
    Naphtha's May/June intermonth spread fell to a four-week low
as India's Reliance has completed maintenance at its unit,
relieving some pressure on tight supply.	
    However, prices are likely to be supported by lower Indian
exports as Indian Oil Corp cancelled a tender to sell 30,000
tonnes of naphtha. 	
    The gasoil market was steady in early trade, with little
change in intermonth spreads. 	
    Fixed-price contracts for the products fell, except fuel
oil's May contract, as Brent crude lost 25 cents to $118.36 a
barrel by 0430 GMT from Tuesday's Asian close. 	
    For a full list of swaps trades: 	
    	
    FUEL OIL     	
    Fuel oil's May/June timespread edged up 50 cents to a
backwardation of $4.75, while the June/July backwardation was 38
cents up at $4.50 a tonne. 	
    The May crack narrowed 4 cents to a discount of $3.94, while
the June discount was unchanged at a discount of $4.32 a barrel
to Dubai crude.    	
    The May and June 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at
$722.25, up 25 cents, and $717.50, down 25 cents, a tonne
respectively. 	
    	
    NAPHTHA 	
    Naphtha CFR Japan's May/June timespread lost 75 cents to a
backwardation of $7.50, while the June/July backwardation was 50
cents lower at $6.25 a tonne.   	
    The CFR June crack weakened 33 cents to a discount of $7.64,
while the July discount widened 29 cents to $8.09 a barrel to
Brent crude.	
    The CFR May swap fell $6.00 to $1,004.00 a tonne, while the
FOB Singapore May swap was 20 cents down at $111.20 a barrel.	
    	
    GASOIL	
    Gasoil's May/June timespread eased 1 cent to a contango of 7
cents, while the June/July backwardation was unchanged at 12
cents a barrel. 	
    The May crack fell 3 cents to a premium of $16.91, while the
June premium was 2 cents higher at $17.34 a barrel to Dubai
crude. 	
    May's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil,
inched up 1 cent to a premium of 38 cents, while the June
premium was unchanged at 42 cents a barrel.	
    The May and June fixed-price contracts were at $131.97 and
$132.04 respectively, down 2-3 cents, or 0.02 percent, a barrel.	
    	
 PRODUCTS                            Price             Change  Pct
                                                               Change
 MAY naphtha                         111.15/111.25     -0.20   -0.18
 JUNE naphtha                        109.55/109.65     -0.25   -0.23
 MAY naphtha                         1003.75/1004.25   -6.00   -0.59
 JUNE naphtha                        996.25/996.75     -5.25   -0.52
 MAY gasoil                          131.92/132.02     -0.03   -0.02
 JUNE  gasoil                        131.94/132.14     -0.02   -0.02
 MAY fuel oil                        722.00/722.50     0.25    0.03
 JUNE  fuel oil                      717.25/717.75     -0.25   -0.03
 Product                             Price             Change  
 MAY regrade                         0.33/0.43         0.01    
 MAY gasoil crack                    17.24/17.44       -0.03   
 MAY 180/380 cst                     9.50/10.00        0.50    
 MAY fuel oil crack                  -4.42/-4.22       0.04    
                                                               
 MAY jet fuel crack                  17.66/17.86       -0.02   
 JUNE naphtha crack                  -7.74/-7.54       -0.33   
                                                               
                                                               
 Inter-month spread                  Mean               Prev   Change
 MAY/JUNE naphtha                    1.60              1.55    0.05
 MAY/JUNE naphtha (CFR Japan)        7.50              8.25    -0.75
 MAY/JUNE gasoil                     -0.07             -0.06   -0.01
 MAY/JUNE fuel oil                   4.75              4.25    0.50
    	
    	
	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

