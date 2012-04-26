FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha's prompt spread weakens to 3-mth low
April 26, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha's prompt spread weakens to 3-mth low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Reuters has expanded its Asia Oil Swaps Forward Curve
coverage to include the East-West components
    * For more information: 

 (For 12-month forward curve, click )	
    SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha market
weakened on Thursday, with the prompt intermonth spread falling
to a three-month low on easing tight-supply conditions. 	
    Japanese naphtha stocks for the week ended April 21
increased 13.4 percent from the week before, data from the
Petroleum Association of Japan showed. 	
    Sentiment could also be hit further with more sellers trying
to move Western cargoes into Asia in June as European demand is
slow. 	
    Gasoil's refining margins continued to be supported by a
tight market and firm demand. 	
    Its front-month May refining margin climbed to its highest
in more than 10 weeks at $17.27 a barrel to Dubai crude. 	
    The fuel oil market was also firm in early trade, though
buying interests have eased slightly. 	
    Fixed-price contracts for the products rose across their
12-month forward curves, as Brent crude gained 40 cents to
$118.97 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Wednesday's Asian close. 	
    For a full list of swaps trades: 	
    	
    NAPHTHA 	
    Naphtha CFR Japan's May/June timespread lost 50 cents to a
backwardation of $6.75, lowest since late January, while the
June/July backwardation was 63 cents lower at $5.13 a tonne.   	
    The CFR June crack weakened 23 cents to a discount of $8.16,
while the July discount widened 8 cents to $8.41 a barrel to
Brent crude.	
    The CFR May swap gained $1.00 to $1,004.00 a tonne, while
the FOB Singapore May swap was 25 cents up at $110.60 a barrel.	
    	
    GASOIL	
    Gasoil's May/June timespread eased 1 cent to a contango of 7
cents, while the June/July backwardation was unchanged at 12
cents a barrel. 	
    The May crack inched up 20 cents to a premium of $17.27,
while the June premium was 27 cents higher at $17.78 a barrel to
Dubai crude. 	
    May's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was
unchanged at a premium of 40 cents, while the June premium was 5
cents stronger at 45 cents a barrel.	
    The May and June fixed-price contracts were at $132.88 and
$132.95 respectively, up 58-59 cents, or 0.4-0.5 percent, a
barrel.	
	
    FUEL OIL     	
    Fuel oil's May/June timespread was unchanged at a
backwardation of $4.50, while the June/July backwardation was 13
cents up at $4.50 a tonne. 	
    The May crack widened 5 cents to a discount of $3.92, while
the June discount narrowed 1 cent to a discount of $4.17 a
barrel to Dubai crude.    	
    The May and June 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at
$726.00 and $721.50 respectively, both up $2.13, or around 0.3
percent, a tonne. 	
	
 PRODUCTS                            Price            Change  Pct Change
 MAY naphtha                         110.55/110.65    0.25    0.23
 JUNE naphtha                        109.05/109.15    0.30    0.28
 MAY naphtha                         1003.75/1004.25  1.00    0.10
 JUNE naphtha                        997.00/997.50    1.50    0.15
 MAY gasoil                          132.83/132.93    0.58    0.44
 JUNE  gasoil                        132.90/133.00    0.59    0.45
 MAY fuel oil                        725.75/726.25    2.13    0.29
 JUNE  fuel oil                      721.25/721.75    2.13    0.30
 Product                             Price            Change  
 MAY regrade                         0.30/0.50        0.00    
 MAY gasoil crack                    17.68/17.88      0.20    
 MAY 180/380 cst                     9.75/10.25       0.00    
 MAY fuel oil crack                  -4.27/-4.07      -0.05   
                                                              
 MAY jet fuel crack                  18.13/18.33      0.20    
 JUNE naphtha crack                  -8.26/-8.06      -0.23   
                                                              
                                                              
 Inter-month spread                  Mean              Prev   Change
 MAY/JUNE naphtha                    1.50             1.55    -0.05
 MAY/JUNE naphtha (CFR Japan)        6.75             7.25    -0.50
 MAY/JUNE gasoil                     -0.07            -0.06   -0.01
 MAY/JUNE fuel oil                   4.50             4.50    0.00
 	
	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

