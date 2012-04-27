FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Oil Swaps-Gasoil's prompt spread and margin strengthen
#Industrials
April 27, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

Asia Oil Swaps-Gasoil's prompt spread and margin strengthen

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Reuters has expanded its Asia Oil Swaps Forward Curve
coverage to include the East-West components
    * For more information: 

 (For 12-month forward curve, click )	
    SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Asia's gasoil market
strengthened on Friday, with both prompt intermonth spread and
refining margin climbing to a two-session high, supported by
firm demand and tight supply. 	
    Vietnam has entered the spot market once again to seek
15,000 tonnes of high-sulphur gasoil, after purchasing 17,000
tonnes earlier. 	
    The Philippines is also expected to import 20 percent more
for the first half of this year compared to last year.
 	
    On the supply end, Singapore onshore middle distillates
stocks fell to an 18-week low of 8.8 million barrels in the week
ended April 25, data from the International Enterprise showed.
 	
    The fuel oil market also inched up slightly in early trade.
However, sentiment could be hit as more imports from the West
are expected for May and June.  	
    Naphtha's May/June intermonth spread continued to spiral
downwards, tracking weakness in the European market. Lower
demand in the West could also prompt traders to move cargoes
over to Asia, dampening sentiment here.  	
    Fixed-price contracts for the products rose, as Brent crude
gained 22 cents to $119.50 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Thursday's
Asian close. 	
    For a full list of swaps trades: 	
    	
    GASOIL	
    Gasoil's May/June timespread inched up 4 cents to a contango
of 12 cents, highest since Wednesday, while the June/July
backwardation was 5 cents up at 10 cents a barrel. 	
    The May crack edged up 32 cents to a premium of $17.00, also
a two-session high, while the June premium was 31 cents higher
at $17.63 a barrel to Dubai crude. 	
    May's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, fell
2 cents to a premium of 38 cents, while the June premium was 3
cents stronger at 45 cents a barrel.	
    The May and June fixed-price contracts were at $133.10 and
$133.22 respectively, up 46-50 cents, or around 0.4 percent, a
barrel.	
	
    FUEL OIL     	
    Fuel oil's May/June timespread inched up 25 cents to a
backwardation of $4.25, while the June/July backwardation was 13
cents up at $4.25 a tonne. 	
    The May crack eased 1 cent to a discount of $4.31, while the
June discount widened 2 cents to a discount of $4.46 a barrel to
Dubai crude.    	
    The May and June 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at
$726.63 and $722.38 respectively, up $0.88-$1.13, or 0.1-0.2
percent, a tonne. 	
	
    NAPHTHA 	
    Naphtha CFR Japan's May/June timespread eased 13 cents to a
backwardation of $6.25, while the June/July backwardation was 25
cents higher at $4.75 a tonne.   	
    The CFR June crack weakened 9 cents to a discount of $8.97,
while the July discount widened 10 cents to $9.11 a barrel to
Brent crude.	
    The CFR May swap gained $1.00 to $1,001.00 a tonne, while
the FOB Singapore May swap was 5 cents up at $110.30 a barrel.	
    	
 PRODUCTS                            Price            Change  Pct Change
 MAY naphtha                         110.25/110.35    0.05    0.05
 JUNE naphtha                        108.85/108.95    0.15    0.14
 MAY naphtha                         1000.75/1001.25  1.00    0.10
 JUNE naphtha                        994.50/995.00    1.13    0.11
 MAY gasoil                          133.00/133.20    0.50    0.38
 JUNE  gasoil                        133.12/133.32    0.46    0.35
 MAY fuel oil                        726.50/726.75    1.13    0.16
 JUNE  fuel oil                      722.25/722.50    0.88    0.12
 Product                             Price            Change  
 MAY regrade                         0.33/0.43        -0.02   
 MAY gasoil crack                    17.53/17.73      0.32    
 MAY 180/380 cst                     9.75/10.00       0.13    
 MAY fuel oil crack                  -4.56/-4.36      -0.01   
                                                              
 MAY jet fuel crack                  17.98/18.18      0.30    
 JUNE naphtha crack                  -9.07/-8.87      -0.09   
                                                              
                                                              
 Inter-month spread                  Mean              Prev   Change
 MAY/JUNE naphtha                    1.40             1.50    -0.10
 MAY/JUNE naphtha (CFR Japan)        6.25             6.38    -0.13
 MAY/JUNE gasoil                     -0.12            -0.16   0.04
 MAY/JUNE fuel oil                   4.25             4.00    0.25
 	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

