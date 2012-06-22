FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Oil Swaps-Gasoil margin highest in 4 months
#Energy
June 22, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Oil Swaps-Gasoil margin highest in 4 months

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(For 12-month forward curve, click )
    SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Asia's gasoil margins
extended gains on Friday, with the prompt July contract climbing
to its strongest level in four months amid weakening underlying
Brent crude prices. 
    Gasoil's July margin rose 83 cents to $17.95 a
barrel to Dubai crude, the highest since February, according to
Reuters data. 
    Australia's demand for gasoil has drawn down inventory
levels in the region. Singapore onshore distillate stocks for
the week ended June 20 slipped 4.2 percent to a three-week low
of 8.9 million barrels, data from the International Enterprise
(IE) showed. 
    Demand for naphtha recovered slightly, lifting margins and
intermonth spreads. South Korea's Samsung Total came forward to
seek second-half July cargoes via a tender.
    Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp, Asia's
biggest naphtha buyer, is expected to restart two of its three
naphtha crackers in 10-14 days following an outage.
 
    The fuel oil market was steady in early trade as players
chose to stick to the sidelines amid economic uncertainty. 
    Fixed-price swaps for all products fell, as Brent crude lost
$1.48 to $90.04 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Thursday's Asian
close. 
    For a full list of swaps trades: 
    
    GASOIL
    Gasoil's July/August and August/September timespreads both
inched up 2 cents to a contango of 5 cents a barrel.
    The July crack was 83 cents higher at a premium of $17.95 a
barrel to Dubai crude, while the August premium was 69 cents
stronger at $17.98 a barrel.
    July's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was
unchanged at a premium of $1.00, while the August premium eased
1 cent to $1.05 a barrel.
    The July and August fixed-price contracts were at $106.58
and $106.63 a barrel, down 62-64 cents, or around 0.6 percent.
    
    NAPHTHA 
    Naphtha CFR Japan's July/August timespread edged up 75 cents
to a contango of $4.50 a tonne, while the August/September
contango was 25 cents higher at $4.50 a tonne.       
    The CFR August crack narrowed 12 cents to a discount of
$11.71, while the September discount was 4 cents stronger at a
discount of $11.58 a barrel to Brent crude. 
    The CFR July swap lost $11.50 to $700.50 a tonne, while the
FOB Singapore June swap was $1.30 lower at $75.30 a barrel. 
    
    FUEL OIL     
    Fuel oil's July/August timespread was unchanged at a
backwardation of $5.75, while the August/September backwardation
fell 13 cents to $4.25 a tonne. 
    The July crack narrowed 16 cents to a discount of 65 cents,
while August was 4 cents higher at a discount of $1.55 a barrel
to Dubai crude.    
    July and August 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at
$571.88 and $566.13 a tonne respectively, both down $8.38, or
1.4-1.5 percent.
    
 PRODUCTS                            Price          Change  Pct
                                                            Change
 JULY naphtha                        75.20/75.40    -1.30   -1.70
 AUGUST naphtha                      75.55/75.75    -1.25   -1.63
 JULY naphtha                        700.25/700.75  -11.50  -1.62
 AUGUST naphtha                      704.75/705.25  -12.25  -1.71
 JULY gasoil                         106.53/106.63  -0.62   -0.58
 AUGUST  gasoil                      106.53/106.73  -0.64   -0.60
 JULY fuel oil                       571.75/572.00  -8.38   -1.44
 AUGUST  fuel oil                    566.00/566.25  -8.38   -1.46
 Product                             Price          Change  
 JULY regrade                        0.90/1.10      0.00    
 JULY gasoil crack                   17.85/18.05    0.83    
 JULY 180/380 cst                    10.00/10.25    -0.63   
 JULY fuel oil crack                 -0.75/-0.55    0.16    
                                                            
 JULY jet fuel crack                 18.85/19.05    0.83    
                                                            
 AUGUST naphtha crack                -11.81/-11.61  0.12    
                                                            
                                                            
 Inter-month spread                  Mean            Prev   Change
 JULY/AUGUST naphtha                 -0.35          -0.30   -0.05
 JULY/AUGUST naphtha (CFR Japan)     -4.50          -5.25   0.75
 JULY/AUGUST gasoil                  -0.05          -0.07   0.02
 JULY/AUGUST fuel oil                5.75           5.75    0.00
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
