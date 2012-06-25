FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha margin falls to 3-session low
June 25, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha margin falls to 3-session low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(For 12-month forward curve, click )
    SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha margins
weakened to a three-session low on Monday in an amply-supplied
market. 
    The prompt August margin widened $1.19 to a discount of
$12.01 a barrel to Brent crude, the lowest since Wednesday,
Reuters data showed. 
    Around 450,000 tonnes of cargoes from Europe and the
Mediterranean are expected to arrive in Asia next month, 20
percent higher than June arrivals. 
    Demand for naphtha is also affected as Asia's top naphtha
buyer Formosa Petrochemical Corp has shut its naphtha crackers
last week due to a power outage. The units are expected to stay
offline for 10-14 days.    
    The gasoil market was largely steady. Demand from Indonesia
and Vietnam appeared slow, but buying interests from Australia
and Middle East helped to keep margins firm above $17.00 a
barrel to Dubai crude.
    Fuel oil was also steady in early trade. More demand could
be seen from Japan as the Meteorological Agency predicted
average to hotter weather in the summer. This could push up
electricity demand in the country. 
    Fixed-price swaps for all products strengthened, as Brent
crude gained $1.91 to $91.34 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Friday's
Asian close. 
    For a full list of swaps trades: 
    
    NAPHTHA 
    Naphtha CFR Japan's July/August and August/September
timespreads both strengthened 25 cents to a contango of $4.25 a
tonne.       
    The CFR August crack widened $1.19 to a discount of $12.01,
while the September discount was $1.11 weaker at $11.77 a barrel
to Brent crude. 
    The CFR July swap gained $6.75 to $709.75 a tonne, while the
FOB Singapore June swap was $1.60 higher at $77.10 a barrel. 
    
    GASOIL
    Gasoil's July/August timespread inched up 1 cent to a
contango of 3 cents, while the August/September contango was
unchanged at 5 cents a barrel.
    The July crack eased 32 cents to a premium of $17.10 a
barrel to Dubai crude, while the August premium was 28 cents
lower at $17.18 a barrel.
    July's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil,
edged down 2 cents to a premium of 98 cents, while the August
premium was 5 cents lower at $1.03 a barrel.
    The July and August fixed-price contracts were at $106.84
and $106.87 a barrel, up $1.48-$1.49, or around 1.4 percent.
    
    FUEL OIL     
    Fuel oil's July/August timespread was unchanged at a
backwardation of $5.00, while the August/September backwardation
inched up 25 cents to $4.00 a tonne. 
    The July crack widened 87 cents to a discount of $1.49,
while August was 82 cents weaker at a discount of $2.21 a barrel
to Dubai crude.    
    July and August 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at
$573.63 and $568.63 a tonne respectively, both down $6.13, or
around 1.1 percent.
    
 PRODUCTS                            Price           Change  Pct
                                                             Change
 JULY naphtha                        77.00/77.20     1.60    2.12
 AUGUST naphtha                      77.30/77.50     1.50    1.98
 JULY naphtha                        709.63/709.88   6.75    0.96
 AUGUST naphtha                      713.75/714.25   6.50    0.92
 JULY gasoil                         106.74/106.94   1.49    1.41
 AUGUST  gasoil                      106.82/106.92   1.48    1.40
 JULY fuel oil                       573.50/573.75   6.13    1.08
 AUGUST  fuel oil                    568.50/568.75   6.13    1.09
 Product                             Price           Change  
 JULY regrade                        0.93/1.03       -0.02   
 JULY gasoil crack                   17.00/17.20     -0.32   
 JULY 180/380 cst                    10.00/10.25     -0.63   
 JULY fuel oil crack                 -1.59/-1.39     -0.87   
                                                             
 JULY jet fuel crack                 17.98/18.18     -0.34   
                                                             
 AUGUST naphtha crack                -12.11/-11.91   -1.19   
                                                             
                                                             
 Inter-month spread                  Mean             Prev   Change
 JULY/AUGUST naphtha                 -0.30           -0.40   0.10
 JULY/AUGUST naphtha (CFR Japan)     -4.25           -4.50   0.25
 JULY/AUGUST gasoil                  -0.03           -0.04   0.01
 JULY/AUGUST fuel oil                5.00            5.00    0.00
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Ed Lane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
