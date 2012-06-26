FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
June 26, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha's July/Aug at more than 3-wk high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(For 12-month forward curve, click )
    SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha market
strengthened on Tuesday, with the prompt July/August intermonth
swaps value climbing to its highest in more than three weeks on
expectations of lower Indian and European exports.
    The July/August spread gained $1.50 to a discount of $2.50
in early trade, the narrowest since May 31, Reuters data showed.
    India has been producing lower volumes of naphtha, while
domestic demand in Europe is likely to be strong during the
summer, thus limiting its exports to Asia. 
    Reflecting the stronger sentiment, South Korea's Honam
Petrochemical has agreed to pay a higher price for supplies
arriving in a 12-month period starting July. 
    The fuel oil market inched up as activity picked up
following a quiet week. Fundamentals point to a tight market in
July and August. However, many players are remaining on the
sidelines due to the uncertain economic climate.
    Gasoil's margins fell to a one-week low on slowing demand.  
  
    Fixed-price swaps for all products strengthened, as Brent
crude inched up 46 cent to $90.88 a barrel by 0430 GMT from
Monday's Asian close. 
    For a full list of swaps trades: 
    
    NAPHTHA 
    Naphtha CFR Japan's July/August timespread climbed $1.50 to
a contango of $2.50, while the August/September contango was 75
cents higher, at $2.75 a tonne.       
    The CFR August crack narrowed $1.07 to a discount of $10.02,
while the September discount was 96 cents stronger at $10.00 a
barrel to Brent crude. 
    The CFR July swap gained $15.25 to $725.25 a tonne, while
the FOB Singapore June swap was 20 cents higher at $76.70 a
barrel. 
    
    FUEL OIL     
    Fuel oil's July/August timespread edged up 25 cents to a
backwardation of $5.63, while the August/September backwardation
was up 50 cents at $4.50 a tonne. 
    The July crack widened a slight 2 cents to a discount of
$1.23, while August was 5 cents weaker at a discount of $2.04 a
barrel to Dubai crude.    
    July and August 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at
$572.38 and $566.75 a tonne respectively, up $2.50-$2.75, or
0.4-0.5 percent.
    
    GASOIL
    Gasoil's July/August timespread inched up 2 cents to a
contango of 7 cents, while the August/September contango was
unchanged at 6 cents a barrel.
    The July crack eased 30 cents to a premium of $16.15 a
barrel to Dubai crude, while the August premium was 31 cents
lower at $16.28 a barrel.
    July's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was
unchanged at a premium of $1.00, while the August premium was 1
cent up at $1.05 a barrel.
    The July and August fixed-price contracts were at $105.44
and $105.51 a barrel, up 12-14 cents, or around 0.1 percent.
    
 PRODUCTS                            Price           Change  Pct
                                                             Change
 JULY naphtha                        76.60/76.80     0.20    0.26
 AUGUST naphtha                      76.80/77.00     0.05    0.07
 JULY naphtha                        725.13/725.38   15.25   2.15
 AUGUST naphtha                      727.50/728.00   13.75   1.93
 JULY gasoil                         105.34/105.54   0.14    0.13
 AUGUST  gasoil                      105.41/105.61   0.12    0.11
 JULY fuel oil                       572.25/572.50   2.75    0.48
 AUGUST  fuel oil                    566.50/567.00   2.50    0.44
 Product                             Price           Change  
 JULY regrade                        0.90/1.10       0.00    
 JULY gasoil crack                   16.05/16.25     -0.30   
 JULY 180/380 cst                    9.75/10.25      0.25    
 JULY fuel oil crack                 -1.33/-1.13     -0.02   
                                                             
 JULY jet fuel crack                 17.05/17.25     -0.30   
                                                             
 AUGUST naphtha crack                -10.12/-9.92    1.07    
                                                             
                                                             
 Inter-month spread                  Mean             Prev   Change
 JULY/AUGUST naphtha                 -0.20           -0.35   0.15
 JULY/AUGUST naphtha (CFR Japan)     -2.50           -4.00   1.50
 JULY/AUGUST gasoil                  -0.07           -0.09   0.02
 JULY/AUGUST fuel oil                5.63            5.38    0.25
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
