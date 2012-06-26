Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha's July/Aug at more than 3-wk high

(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha market strengthened on Tuesday, with the prompt July/August intermonth swaps value climbing to its highest in more than three weeks on expectations of lower Indian and European exports. The July/August spread gained $1.50 to a discount of $2.50 in early trade, the narrowest since May 31, Reuters data showed. India has been producing lower volumes of naphtha, while domestic demand in Europe is likely to be strong during the summer, thus limiting its exports to Asia. Reflecting the stronger sentiment, South Korea's Honam Petrochemical has agreed to pay a higher price for supplies arriving in a 12-month period starting July. The fuel oil market inched up as activity picked up following a quiet week. Fundamentals point to a tight market in July and August. However, many players are remaining on the sidelines due to the uncertain economic climate. Gasoil's margins fell to a one-week low on slowing demand. Fixed-price swaps for all products strengthened, as Brent crude inched up 46 cent to $90.88 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Monday's Asian close. For a full list of swaps trades: NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's July/August timespread climbed $1.50 to a contango of $2.50, while the August/September contango was 75 cents higher, at $2.75 a tonne. The CFR August crack narrowed $1.07 to a discount of $10.02, while the September discount was 96 cents stronger at $10.00 a barrel to Brent crude. The CFR July swap gained $15.25 to $725.25 a tonne, while the FOB Singapore June swap was 20 cents higher at $76.70 a barrel. FUEL OIL Fuel oil's July/August timespread edged up 25 cents to a backwardation of $5.63, while the August/September backwardation was up 50 cents at $4.50 a tonne. The July crack widened a slight 2 cents to a discount of $1.23, while August was 5 cents weaker at a discount of $2.04 a barrel to Dubai crude. July and August 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $572.38 and $566.75 a tonne respectively, up $2.50-$2.75, or 0.4-0.5 percent. GASOIL Gasoil's July/August timespread inched up 2 cents to a contango of 7 cents, while the August/September contango was unchanged at 6 cents a barrel. The July crack eased 30 cents to a premium of $16.15 a barrel to Dubai crude, while the August premium was 31 cents lower at $16.28 a barrel. July's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was unchanged at a premium of $1.00, while the August premium was 1 cent up at $1.05 a barrel. The July and August fixed-price contracts were at $105.44 and $105.51 a barrel, up 12-14 cents, or around 0.1 percent. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change JULY naphtha 76.60/76.80 0.20 0.26 AUGUST naphtha 76.80/77.00 0.05 0.07 JULY naphtha 725.13/725.38 15.25 2.15 AUGUST naphtha 727.50/728.00 13.75 1.93 JULY gasoil 105.34/105.54 0.14 0.13 AUGUST gasoil 105.41/105.61 0.12 0.11 JULY fuel oil 572.25/572.50 2.75 0.48 AUGUST fuel oil 566.50/567.00 2.50 0.44 Product Price Change JULY regrade 0.90/1.10 0.00 JULY gasoil crack 16.05/16.25 -0.30 JULY 180/380 cst 9.75/10.25 0.25 JULY fuel oil crack -1.33/-1.13 -0.02 JULY jet fuel crack 17.05/17.25 -0.30 AUGUST naphtha crack -10.12/-9.92 1.07 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change JULY/AUGUST naphtha -0.20 -0.35 0.15 JULY/AUGUST naphtha (CFR Japan) -2.50 -4.00 1.50 JULY/AUGUST gasoil -0.07 -0.09 0.02 JULY/AUGUST fuel oil 5.63 5.38 0.25 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)