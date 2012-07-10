FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Oil Swaps-Fuel oil spread at 1-mth low, further weakness seen
July 10, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Oil Swaps-Fuel oil spread at 1-mth low, further weakness seen

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(For 12-month forward curve, click )
    HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Asia fuel oil spreads and
cracks were at a one-month low on Tuesday, with traders seeing
further weakness in both differentials amid weak demand and
plentiful supply.
    Gasoil cracks and spreads steadied at five-month highs amid
firm demand and regional refinery maintenance. 
    Naphtha spreads and cracks were weaker than Monday's values,
but steadied at two-month and 2-1/2 month highs, respectively,
on strong demand.
    July fixed-price swaps for all products were weaker in early
trade because Brent crude fell 49 cents to $98.53 per barrel by
0430 GMT from Monday's Asian close. 
    For a full list of swaps trades: 
    
    FURTHER FUEL OIL WEAKNESS
    Further weakness was seen for Asia's fuel oil spreads and
cracks even as they hovered at a one-month low because of weak
demand in the physical market. Liquidity in the swaps market
remained poor in early Tuesday trade, traders said. 
    "The market is super quiet," said a Singapore based trader.
    Weak demand and sufficient supply saw cash premiums for
physical cargoes sink to a one-month low. 
    "Demand for both ex-whark bunkers and straight run fuel oil
is are weak," said another Singapore based fuel oil trader.
     Indian refiner Essar Oil Ltd had cancelled a
tender to sell 45,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) as
bids received were too low, traders said. The tender closed on
July 5 and bids were valid until July 6.
    Fuel oil's July/August timespread fell 25 cents to a
backwardation of $3.25 per tonne. The August/September
backwardation rose 13 cents to a backwardation of $2.63 per
tonne.
    August and September cracks fell 11 cents and 12 cents,
respectively, to a discount of $4.13 and $4.29 per barrel to
Dubai crude.
    July and August 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at
$599.75 and $596.50 per tonne, respectively, down $2.13-2.38 per
tonne, or 0.35-0.39 percent.

    GASOIL CRACK/SPREAD STEADY AT FIVE-MONTH HIGH
    Cracks and spreads for Asia's gasoil steadied at a
five-month high because of firm demand and refinery maintenance
in the region.
    Cuts in refinery runs and a workable arbitrage dynamic to
ship diesel from India to Europe has curbed the availability of
cargoes moving into the Far East. 
    The August crack inched up 2 cents per barrel to a premium
of $17.39 to Dubai crude. The September crack however, fell 5
cents to a premium of $17.28 per barrel to Dubai crude.
    The July/August timespread was 3 cents lower at a
backwardation of 45 cents, while the August/September intermonth
spread was 8 cent higher at a backwardation of 35 cents.
    July and August fixed-priced contracts were at $113.74 and
$113.29 per barrel, respectively, down 20-23 cents or 0.20-0.23
percent.
    July and August regrades, the spread between jet fuel and
gasoil, inched up 5-6 cents to 45 cent and 75 cents,
respectively.
    
    NAPHTHA TIMESPREAD STEADY AT 2-MONTH HIGH ON FIRM DEMAND
    Asia's naphtha July/August timespread was steady at a
two-month high as petrochemical makers ramped up operational
runs amid tighter supply. 
    The July/August timespread was flat at a $3 per tonne
backwardation, while the August/September intermonth spread
inched up 25 cents to a $3.25 backwardation.
    The CFR August crack fell 18 cents to a discount of $8.64 to
Brent crude. The CFR September crack also dropped 35 cents per
barrel to Brent crude.
   The CFR July swap was $6.00 lower at $812.00 per tonne, while
the FOB Singapore July swap was 45 cents weaker at $88.80 per
barrel.
    
 PRODUCTS                             Price          Change  Pct
                                                             Change
 JULY naphtha                         88.70/88.90    -0.45   -0.50
 AUGUST naphtha                       88.10/88.30    -0.55   -0.62
 JULY naphtha                         811.75/812.25  -6.00   -0.73
 AUGUST naphtha                       808.75/809.25  -6.00   -0.74
 JULY gasoil                          113.64/113.84  -0.23   -0.20
 AUGUST  gasoil                       113.24/113.34  -0.20   -0.18
 JULY fuel oil                        599.50/600.00  -2.38   -0.39
 AUGUST  fuel oil                     596.25/596.75  -2.13   -0.35
 Product                              Price          Change  
 JULY regrade                         0.40/0.50      0.05    
 AUGUST gasoil crack                  17.29/17.49    0.02    
 JULY 180/380 cst                     10.50/11.00    -0.13   
 AUGUST fuel oil crack                -4.23/-4.03    -0.11   
                                                             
 AUGUST jet fuel crack                18.04/18.24    0.08    
                                                             
 AUGUST naphtha crack                 -8.74/-8.54    -0.18   
                                                             
                                                             
 Inter-month spread                   Mean            Prev   Change
 JULY/AUGUST naphtha                  0.60           0.50    0.10
 JULY/AUGUST naphtha (CFR Japan)      3.00           3.00    0.00
 JULY/AUGUST gasoil                   0.45           0.48    -0.03
 JULY/AUGUST fuel oil                 3.25           3.50    -0.25
 
 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
