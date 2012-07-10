Asia Oil Swaps-Fuel oil spread at 1-mth low, further weakness seen

(For 12-month forward curve, click ) HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Asia fuel oil spreads and cracks were at a one-month low on Tuesday, with traders seeing further weakness in both differentials amid weak demand and plentiful supply. Gasoil cracks and spreads steadied at five-month highs amid firm demand and regional refinery maintenance. Naphtha spreads and cracks were weaker than Monday's values, but steadied at two-month and 2-1/2 month highs, respectively, on strong demand. July fixed-price swaps for all products were weaker in early trade because Brent crude fell 49 cents to $98.53 per barrel by 0430 GMT from Monday's Asian close. For a full list of swaps trades: FURTHER FUEL OIL WEAKNESS Further weakness was seen for Asia's fuel oil spreads and cracks even as they hovered at a one-month low because of weak demand in the physical market. Liquidity in the swaps market remained poor in early Tuesday trade, traders said. "The market is super quiet," said a Singapore based trader. Weak demand and sufficient supply saw cash premiums for physical cargoes sink to a one-month low. "Demand for both ex-whark bunkers and straight run fuel oil is are weak," said another Singapore based fuel oil trader. Indian refiner Essar Oil Ltd had cancelled a tender to sell 45,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) as bids received were too low, traders said. The tender closed on July 5 and bids were valid until July 6. Fuel oil's July/August timespread fell 25 cents to a backwardation of $3.25 per tonne. The August/September backwardation rose 13 cents to a backwardation of $2.63 per tonne. August and September cracks fell 11 cents and 12 cents, respectively, to a discount of $4.13 and $4.29 per barrel to Dubai crude. July and August 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $599.75 and $596.50 per tonne, respectively, down $2.13-2.38 per tonne, or 0.35-0.39 percent. GASOIL CRACK/SPREAD STEADY AT FIVE-MONTH HIGH Cracks and spreads for Asia's gasoil steadied at a five-month high because of firm demand and refinery maintenance in the region. Cuts in refinery runs and a workable arbitrage dynamic to ship diesel from India to Europe has curbed the availability of cargoes moving into the Far East. The August crack inched up 2 cents per barrel to a premium of $17.39 to Dubai crude. The September crack however, fell 5 cents to a premium of $17.28 per barrel to Dubai crude. The July/August timespread was 3 cents lower at a backwardation of 45 cents, while the August/September intermonth spread was 8 cent higher at a backwardation of 35 cents. July and August fixed-priced contracts were at $113.74 and $113.29 per barrel, respectively, down 20-23 cents or 0.20-0.23 percent. July and August regrades, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, inched up 5-6 cents to 45 cent and 75 cents, respectively. NAPHTHA TIMESPREAD STEADY AT 2-MONTH HIGH ON FIRM DEMAND Asia's naphtha July/August timespread was steady at a two-month high as petrochemical makers ramped up operational runs amid tighter supply. The July/August timespread was flat at a $3 per tonne backwardation, while the August/September intermonth spread inched up 25 cents to a $3.25 backwardation. The CFR August crack fell 18 cents to a discount of $8.64 to Brent crude. The CFR September crack also dropped 35 cents per barrel to Brent crude. The CFR July swap was $6.00 lower at $812.00 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore July swap was 45 cents weaker at $88.80 per barrel. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change JULY naphtha 88.70/88.90 -0.45 -0.50 AUGUST naphtha 88.10/88.30 -0.55 -0.62 JULY naphtha 811.75/812.25 -6.00 -0.73 AUGUST naphtha 808.75/809.25 -6.00 -0.74 JULY gasoil 113.64/113.84 -0.23 -0.20 AUGUST gasoil 113.24/113.34 -0.20 -0.18 JULY fuel oil 599.50/600.00 -2.38 -0.39 AUGUST fuel oil 596.25/596.75 -2.13 -0.35 Product Price Change JULY regrade 0.40/0.50 0.05 AUGUST gasoil crack 17.29/17.49 0.02 JULY 180/380 cst 10.50/11.00 -0.13 AUGUST fuel oil crack -4.23/-4.03 -0.11 AUGUST jet fuel crack 18.04/18.24 0.08 AUGUST naphtha crack -8.74/-8.54 -0.18 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change JULY/AUGUST naphtha 0.60 0.50 0.10 JULY/AUGUST naphtha (CFR Japan) 3.00 3.00 0.00 JULY/AUGUST gasoil 0.45 0.48 -0.03 JULY/AUGUST fuel oil 3.25 3.50 -0.25 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Chris Lewis)