Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha refining margin climbs to 5-mth high
September 10, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha refining margin climbs to 5-mth high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(For 12-month forward curve, click )
    SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha market
strengthened on Monday, with the prompt refining margin inching
up to its highest in five months as demand stayed firm. 
    The October margin rose 7 cents to a discount of $5.45 a
barrel to Brent crude, according to Reuters data, its highest
since April 13.
    Naphtha cargoes continued to be traded at high premiums.
India's Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) 
sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha, for October loading, at a record
premium of $46.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis. 
    Gasoil's inter-month spreads and refining margins eased,
though supply in the region remained limited.
    Fuel oil's inter-month spreads held steady in early trade.
Fundamentals could ease as higher volumes of Western fuel oil
are expected to arrive in Asia this month. 
    Fixed-price swaps for products strengthened, with Brent
crude gaining 68 cents to $114.53 a barrel by 0430 GMT from
Friday's Asian close. 
    For a full list of swaps trades: 
    
    NAPHTHA
    Naphtha CFR Japan's September/October timespread inched up
75 cents to a backwardation of $11.25 a tonne, while the
October/November timespread was 25 cents down at $9.75 a tonne. 
     
    The CFR October crack narrowed 7 cents to a discount of
$5.45 and the November discount was 24 cents stronger at $5.98 a
barrel to Brent crude.
    The CFR September swap gained $7.50 to $993.00 a tonne,
while the FOB Singapore September swap was 40 cents higher at
$108.90 a barrel.
    
    GASOIL
    Gasoil's September/October timespread eased 2 cents to a
backwardation of 88 cents a barrel. The October/November
backwardation was 2 cents down at 52 cents a barrel. 
    The October crack lost 10 cents to a premium of $18.65,
while the November premium was 5 cents lower at $18.64 a barrel
to Dubai crude.
    September's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil,
strengthened 18 cents to a premium of $2.30. The October premium
was 8 cents higher at $1.80 a barrel.
    September and October fixed-price contracts were at $130.91
and $130.03 a barrel respectively, up 41-43 cents, or around 0.3
percent.
    
    FUEL OIL     
    Fuel oil's September/October timespread was unchanged at a
backwardation of $4.88 a tonne, while the October/November
backwardation was 13 cents stronger, at $3.75 a tonne.  
    The October crack widened 22 cents to a discount of $5.73,
while November was 21 cents weaker at a discount of $5.79 a
barrel to Dubai crude.    
    September and October 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued
at $691.63 and $686.75 a tonne respectively, down $2.00, or
around 0.3 percent.  
    
 PRODUCTS                            Price           Change  Pct
                                                             Change
 SEPTEMBER naphtha                   108.80/109.00   0.40    0.37
                                                             
 OCTOBER naphtha                     107.20/107.40   0.45    0.42
 SEPTEMBER naphtha                   992.75/993.25   7.50    0.76
                                                             
 OCTOBER naphtha                     981.50/982.00   6.75    0.69
 SEPTEMBER gasoil                    130.81/131.01   0.41    0.31
 OCTOBER  gasoil                     129.93/130.13   0.43    0.33
 SEPTEMBER fuel oil                  691.50/691.75   2.00    0.29
 OCTOBER fuel oil                    686.50/687.00   2.00    0.29
 Product                             Price           Change  
 SEPTEMBER regrade                   2.20/2.40       0.18    
 OCTOBER gasoil crack                18.55/18.75     -0.10   
                                                             
 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst               15.00/15.50     0.63    
                                                             
 OCTOBER fuel oil crack              -5.83/-5.63     -0.22   
                                                             
 OCTOBER jet fuel crack              20.35/20.55     -0.02   
                                                             
 OCTOBER naphtha crack               -5.55/-5.35     0.07    
                                                             
                                                             
 Inter-month spread                  Mean             Prev   Change
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha           1.60            1.65    -0.05
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR      11.25           10.50   0.75
 Japan)                                                      
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil            0.88            0.90    -0.02
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil          4.88            4.88    0.00
 
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Joseph Radford)

