FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Oil Swaps-Gasoil's Sept/Oct eases to more than one-month low
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 11, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

Asia Oil Swaps-Gasoil's Sept/Oct eases to more than one-month low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(For 12-month forward curve, click )
    SINGAPORE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Asia's gasoil market weakened
on Tuesday, with the prompt inter-month spread falling to the
lowest in more than a month as demand slowed.
    The September/October inter-month spread, which remains
prompt until the end of this week, lost four cents to a
backwardation of 75 cents per barrel, the weakest since Aug. 1,
according to Reuters data.
    Sentiment was weighed down by a fall in demand, especially
in Pakistan. Pakistan State Oil Co Ltd did not award a
tender to buy 305,000 tonnes of gasoil via a tender as domestic
demand fell due to increased rainfall, which boosted hydropower
generation. 
    Sentiment in the naphtha market continued to improve as
supplies in the region remained tight.  
    The fuel oil market strengthened in early trade. Traders
expect demand to pick up in China in coming weeks as inventory
levels at refineries there are falling. 
    Fixed-price swaps for products weakened, with Brent crude
losing 26 cents to $114.70 per barrel by 0430 GMT from Monday's
Asian close. 
    For a full list of swaps trades: 
    
    GASOIL
    Gasoil's September/October timespread eased 4 cents to a
backwardation of 75 cents per barrel. The October/November
backwardation was 6 cents down at 42 cents per barrel. 
    The October crack lost 42 cents to a premium of $18.34,
while the November premium was 33 cents lower at $18.47 per
barrel to Dubai crude.
    September's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil,
was unchanged at a premium of $2.24. The October premium was 7
cents higher at $1.80 per barrel.
    September and October fixed-price contracts were at $130.69
and $129.94 per barrel, respectively, down 60-64 cents, or about
0.5 percent.
    
    NAPHTHA
    Naphtha CFR Japan's September/October timespread was
unchanged at a backwardation of $11.00 per tonne, while the
October/November timespread was 50 cents down at $9.50 per
tonne.       
    The CFR October crack widened 2 cents to a discount of $5.53
and the November discount was 2 cents weaker at $6.12 per barrel
to Brent crude.
    The CFR September swap lost $2.50 to $993.50 per tonne,
while the FOB Singapore September swap was 25 cents lower at
$109.55 per barrel.
    
    FUEL OIL     
    Fuel oil's September/October timespread inched up 38 cents
to a backwardation of $5.00 per tonne, while the
October/November backwardation was 25 cents stronger, at $4.00
per tonne.  
    The October crack widened 5 cents to a discount of $5.70,
while November was 6 cents weaker at a discount of $5.76 per
barrel to Dubai crude.    
    September and October 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued
at $693.38 and $688.38 per tonne respectively, down $1.13-$1.50,
or about 0.2 percent.  
    
 PRODUCTS                            Price           Change  Pct
                                                             Change
 SEPTEMBER naphtha                   109.45/109.65   -0.25   -0.23
                                                             
 OCTOBER naphtha                     107.85/108.05   -0.25   -0.23
 SEPTEMBER naphtha                   993.25/993.75   -2.50   -0.25
                                                             
 OCTOBER naphtha                     982.25/982.75   -2.50   -0.25
 SEPTEMBER gasoil                    130.64/130.74   -0.64   -0.49
 OCTOBER  gasoil                     129.84/130.04   -0.60   -0.46
 SEPTEMBER fuel oil                  693.25/693.50   -1.13   -0.16
 OCTOBER fuel oil                    688.25/688.50   -1.50   -0.22
 Product                             Price           Change  
 SEPTEMBER regrade                   2.14/2.34       0.00    
 OCTOBER gasoil crack                18.24/18.44     -0.42   
                                                             
 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst               14.75/15.25     0.63    
                                                             
 OCTOBER fuel oil crack              -5.80/-5.60     -0.05   
                                                             
 OCTOBER jet fuel crack              20.04/20.24     -0.35   
                                                             
 OCTOBER naphtha crack               -5.63/-5.43     -0.02   
                                                             
                                                             
 Inter-month spread                  Mean             Prev   Change
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha           1.60            1.60    0.00
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR      11.00           11.00   0.00
 Japan)                                                      
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil            0.75            0.79    -0.04
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil          5.00            4.63    0.38
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.