Asia Oil Swaps-Fuel oil Oct/Nov spread at 3-session high
#Energy
September 12, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Oil Swaps-Fuel oil Oct/Nov spread at 3-session high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(For 12-month forward curve, click )
    SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Asia's fuel oil market
extended gains on Wednesday, with the second-month inter-month
spread inching up to its highest in three sessions, as traders
said enquiries from Chinese refineries were increasing.
    The October/November spread, which turns prompt next week,
gained 38 cents to a backwardation of $4.25 a tonne in early
trade, Reuters data showed. 
    In Japan, inventories of low and high sulphur C-type fuel
oil fell slightly in the week to Sept. 8, statistics released by
the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed.
  
    Naphtha's inter-month spreads also retained their strength,
as prompt supplies remained tight. India's naphtha exports in
September have been the lowest in more than three years.  
    The gasoil market rebounded as demand improved, though with
refineries in Sri Lanka and Vietnam coming online, appetite
could reduce. 
    Fixed-price swaps for products strengthened, with Brent
crude gaining 39 cents to $115.37 per barrel by 0430 GMT
from Tuesday's Asian close. 
    For a full list of swaps trades: 
    
    FUEL OIL     
    Fuel oil's September/October timespread inched up 25 cents
to a backwardation of $4.00 per tonne, while the
October/November backwardation was 38 cents stronger, at $4.25
per tonne.  
    The October crack narrowed 11 cents to a discount of $5.34
and November was 11 cents stronger at a discount of $5.40 per
barrel to Dubai crude.    
    September and October 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued
at $698.38 and $694.38 per tonne respectively, up $2.25-$2.50,
or 0.3-0.4 percent.  
    
    GASOIL
    Gasoil's September/October timespread inched up 12 cents to
a backwardation of 70 cents per barrel. The October/November
backwardation was up 10 cents at 45 cents per barrel. 
    The October crack gained 20 cents to a premium of $18.59,
while the November premium was 16 cents higher at $18.74 per
barrel to Dubai crude.
    September's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil,
eased 2 cents to a premium of $2.40. The October premium was 3
cents lower at $1.70 per barrel.
    September and October fixed-price contracts were at $131.46
and $130.76 per barrel respectively, up 44-56 cents, or 0.3-0.4
percent.
    
    NAPHTHA
    Naphtha CFR Japan's September/October timespread
strengthened 25 cents to a backwardation of $10.25 per tonne,
while the October/November timespread was 25 cents down at $9.50
per tonne.       
    The CFR October crack widened 39 cents to a discount of
$5.70 and the November discount was 18 cents weaker at $6.07 per
barrel to Brent crude.
    The CFR September swap inched up 25 cents to $997.25 per
tonne, while the FOB Singapore September swap was 10 cents
higher at $110.10 per barrel.
    
 PRODUCTS                            Price          Change  Pct
                                                            Change
 SEPTEMBER naphtha                   110.00/110.20  0.10    0.09
                                                            
 OCTOBER naphtha                     108.50/108.70  0.15    0.14
 SEPTEMBER naphtha                   997.13/997.38  0.25    0.03
                                                            
 OCTOBER naphtha                     986.75/987.25  0.00    0.00
 SEPTEMBER gasoil                    131.41/131.51  0.56    0.43
 OCTOBER  gasoil                     130.71/130.81  0.44    0.34
 SEPTEMBER fuel oil                  698.25/698.50  2.50    0.36
 OCTOBER fuel oil                    694.25/694.50  2.25    0.33
 Product                             Price          Change  
 SEPTEMBER regrade                   2.30/2.50      -0.02   
 OCTOBER gasoil crack                18.49/18.69    0.20    
                                                            
 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst               14.00/14.50    1.25    
                                                            
 OCTOBER fuel oil crack              -5.44/-5.24    0.11    
                                                            
 OCTOBER jet fuel crack              20.19/20.39    0.17    
                                                            
 OCTOBER naphtha crack               -5.80/-5.60    -0.39   
                                                            
                                                            
 Inter-month spread                  Mean            Prev   Change
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha           1.50           1.55    -0.05
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR      10.25          10.00   0.25
 Japan)                                                     
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil            0.70           0.58    0.12
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil          4.00           3.75    0.25
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
