Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha's Oct/Nov strengthens to over 2-wk high
#Energy
October 1, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha's Oct/Nov strengthens to over 2-wk high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(For 12-month forward curve, click )
    SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha inter-month
spreads strengthened on Monday, with supplies from the West
continuing to tighten.
    The prompt October/November spread climbed $1.25 to a
backwardation of $10.25 a tonne, the highest in more than two
weeks, according to Reuters data. 
    Strong gasoline demand in the United States will see more
naphtha being reformed into the transport fuel, instead of being
sent to Asia. 
    Western naphtha arbitrage inflows into Asia this month are
expected to be around 350,000 tonnes, down from last month's
800,000 tonnes, traders said. 
    Fundamentals in the fuel oil market continued to soften as
Chinese demand for feedstock remained lacklustre on rising
supplies.
    Besides heavy volumes of Western fuel oil coming into Asia,
more supplies were also seen from India. Bharat Petroleum Corp
Ltd issued its second tender to sell an
October-loading cargo, bringing total Indian exports in October
to around 460,000 tonnes so far.
    Gasoil's inter-month spreads rebounded in early trade, but
the market is expected to weaken as demand from India and
Vietnam has slowed. 
    Fixed-price swaps for products weakened, except naphtha,
with Brent crude losing 98 cents to $111.61 per barrel
by 0430 GMT from Friday's Asian close. 
    For a full list of swaps trades: 
    
    NAPHTHA
    Naphtha CFR Japan's October/November strengthened $1.25 to a
backwardation of $10.25 a tonne, while the November/December
backwardation was $1.00 higher, at $10.25 a tonne.    
    The CFR November crack narrowed 95 cents to a discount of
$6.30 and the December discount was 85 cents narrower at $6.57
per barrel to Brent crude.
    The CFR October swap gained $1.00 to $958.00 per tonne,
while the FOB Singapore October swap was up 55 cents to $105.75
per barrel.
    
    FUEL OIL     
    Fuel oil's October/November timespread edged down 13 cents
to a backwardation of $2.75 per tonne, while the
October/November backwardation was 13 cents higher at $2.50 per
tonne.  
    The November crack narrowed 35 cents to a discount of $6.29,
while the December was 27 cents wider at a discount of $6.11 per
barrel to Dubai crude.
    October and November 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued
at $664.50 and $661.75 per tonne respectively, down $3.50-$3.63,
or around 0.5 percent.
    
    GASOIL
    Gasoil's October/November timespread inched up 4 cents to a
backwardation of 53 cents per barrel. The November/December
backwardation was 5 cents higher at 55 cents per barrel. 
    The November crack eased 4 cents to a premium of $19.18,
while the December premium was 15 cents lower at $19.20 per
barrel to Dubai crude.
    October's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil,
eased 5 cents to a premium of $1.55. The November premium was 4
cents lower at $1.15 per barrel.
    October and November fixed-price contracts were at $127.81
and $127.28 per barrel respectively, down 89-93 cents, or around
0.7 percent. 
    
 PRODUCTS                            Price          Change  Pct
                                                            Change
 OCTOBER naphtha                     105.65/105.85  0.55    0.52
 NOVEMBER naphtha                    104.30/104.50  0.45    0.43
 OCTOBER naphtha                     957.75/958.25  1.00    0.10
 NOVEMBER naphtha                    947.50/948.00  -0.25   -0.03
 OCTOBER gasoil                      127.71/127.91  -0.89   -0.69
 NOVEMBER  gasoil                    127.23/127.33  -0.93   -0.73
 OCTOBER fuel oil                    664.25/664.75  -3.63   -0.54
 NOVEMBER fuel oil                   661.50/662.00  -3.50   -0.53
 Product                             Price          Change  
 OCTOBER regrade                     1.50/1.60      -0.05   
 NOVEMBER gasoil crack               19.08/19.28    -0.04   
                                                            
 OCTOBER 180/380 cst                 12.00/12.50    -0.13   
                                                            
 NOVEMBER fuel oil crack             -6.39/-6.19    0.35    
                                                            
 NOVEMBER jet fuel crack             20.23/20.43    -0.08   
                                                            
 NOVEMBER naphtha crack              -6.40/-6.20    0.95    
                                                            
                                                            
 Inter-month spread                  Mean            Prev   Change
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha            1.35           1.25    0.10
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha (CFR       10.25          9.00    1.25
 Japan)                                                     
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER gasoil             0.53           0.49    0.04
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER fuel oil           2.75           2.88    -0.13
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
 (lee.yennee@thomsonreuters.com; +65 68703823; Reuters
Messaging: lee.yennee.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
