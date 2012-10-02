FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Oil Swaps-Gasoil weakens on ample supply
#Energy
October 2, 2012 / 5:00 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Oil Swaps-Gasoil weakens on ample supply

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(For 12-month forward curve, click )
    SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Asia's gasoil refining margin
weakened on Tuesday, hurt by increasing supply in the market.
    The front-month November margin fell 16 cents to a premium
of $18.86 a barrel to Dubai crude, lowest in four sessions,
according to Reuters data. 
    Middle Eastern and Indian refiners continued to offer
cargoes, which weighed on the market. The latest offer was seen
from Bahrain Petroleum Company, which issued a tender to sell
40,000 tonnes of November-loading cargo. 
    Naphtha's inter-month spreads held strong at a three-week
high, supported by robust gasoline demand in the West. 
    Naphtha's refining margins also strengthened in early trade,
with the front-month November contract narrowing to a discount
of $6.44 a barrel to Brent crude, strongest in three weeks. 
    In the fuel oil market, inter-month spreads were weaker as
demand from China and Japan was lacklustre. 
    Fixed-price swaps for products strengthened, except fuel oil
and naphtha FOB Singapore, as Brent crude gained 19
cents to $112.00 per barrel by 0430 GMT from Monday's Asian
close. 
    For a full list of swaps trades: 
    
    GASOIL
    Gasoil's October/November timespread was unchanged at a
backwardation of 45 cents per barrel. The November/December
backwardation was 3 cents higher at 55 cents per barrel. 
    The November crack eased 16 cents to a premium of $18.86,
while the December premium was 17 cents lower at $18.96 per
barrel to Dubai crude.
    October's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil,
inched up 3 cents to a premium of $1.60. The November premium
was 3 cents higher at $1.20 per barrel.
    October and November fixed-price contracts were at $127.81
and $127.36 per barrel respectively, up 8 cents, or around 0.1
percent. 
    
    NAPHTHA
    Naphtha CFR Japan's October/November was unchanged at a
backwardation of $11.00 a tonne, while the November/December
backwardation was 25 cents higher, at $10.00 a tonne.    
    The CFR November crack narrowed $1.14 to a discount of $6.44
and the December discount was $1.06 narrower at $6.76 per barrel
to Brent crude.
    The CFR October swap gained $12.00 to $961.00 per tonne,
while the FOB Singapore October swap was down $1.45 to $104.05
per barrel.
    
    FUEL OIL     
    Fuel oil's October/November timespread edged down 13 cents
to a backwardation of $2.75 per tonne, while the
October/November backwardation was 13 cents lower at $2.50 per
tonne.  
    The November crack widened 32 cents to a discount of $6.58,
while December was 28 cents wider at a discount of $6.31 per
barrel to Dubai crude.
    October and November 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued
at $665.25 and $662.50 per tonne respectively, down 50-63 cents,
or around 0.1 percent.
    
 PRODUCTS                                   Price          Change  Pct Change
 OCTOBER naphtha                            103.95/104.15  -1.45   -1.37
 NOVEMBER naphtha                           102.90/103.10  -1.15   -1.10
 OCTOBER naphtha                            960.75/961.25  12.00   1.26
 NOVEMBER naphtha                           949.75/950.25  12.00   1.28
 OCTOBER gasoil                             127.71/127.91  0.08    0.06
 NOVEMBER  gasoil                           127.31/127.41  0.08    0.06
 OCTOBER fuel oil                           665.00/665.50  -0.63   -0.09
 NOVEMBER fuel oil                          662.25/662.75  -0.50   -0.08
 Product                                    Price          Change  
 OCTOBER regrade                            1.50/1.70      0.03    
 NOVEMBER gasoil crack                      18.76/18.96    -0.16   
 OCTOBER 180/380 cst                        11.25/11.75    0.00    
 NOVEMBER fuel oil crack                    -6.68/-6.48    -0.32   
 NOVEMBER jet fuel crack                    19.96/20.16    -0.13   
 NOVEMBER naphtha crack                     -6.54/-6.34    1.14    
                                                                   
 Inter-month spread                         Mean            Prev   Change
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha                   1.05           1.35    -0.30
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha (CFR Japan)       11.00          11.00   0.00
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER gasoil                    0.45           0.45    0.00
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER fuel oil                  2.75           2.88    -0.13
 
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
