Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha's Oct/Nov weakens on slowing economy
#Energy
October 3, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha's Oct/Nov weakens on slowing economy

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(For 12-month forward curve, click )
    SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha market erased
gains on Wednesday, as petrochemical makers stayed on the
sidelines over concerns about a slower economy.
    The prompt October/November inter-month spread slipped a
dollar to a three-session low of $9.00 a tonne in backwardation,
according to Reuters data. 
    A recent hike in prices, supported by strong gasoline demand
in the West, has hurt petrochemical margins. Concerns over
slower manufacturing activities have also risen, traders said.  
    Fuel oil's inter-month spreads remained weak on ample supply
and lacklustre demand.  
    The gasoil market, on the other hand, received a boost as a
drop in European inventories would see Asian stocks being
shipped to the West.
    Gasoil's October/November inter-month spread strengthened to
a two-week high of 60 cents a barrel in backwardation, Reuters
data showed. 
    Japanese stocks for the week to Sept. 29 fell three percent
to 1.73 million kilolitres, data by the Petroleum Association of
Japan showed. 
    Fixed-price swaps for all products weakened, with Brent
crude losing 99 cents to $111.15 per barrel by 0430 GMT
from Tuesday's Asian close. 
    For a full list of swaps trades: 
    
    NAPHTHA
    Naphtha CFR Japan's October/November lost $1.00 to a
backwardation of $9.00 a tonne, while the November/December
backwardation was 25 cents higher, at $10.00 a tonne.    
    The CFR November crack widened 1 cent to a discount of $7.15
and the December discount was 9 cents narrower, at $7.34 per
barrel to Brent crude.
    The CFR October swap weakened $10.00 to $945.00 per tonne,
while the FOB Singapore October swap was down $1.05 to $103.65
per barrel.
    
    FUEL OIL     
    Fuel oil's October/November timespread edged down 13 cents
to a backwardation of $2.25 per tonne, while the
October/November backwardation was unchanged at $2.38 per tonne.
 
    The November crack narrowed 27 cents to a discount of $6.48,
while December was 26 cents narrower at a discount of $6.17 per
barrel to Dubai crude.
    October and November 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued
at $661.50 and $659.25 per tonne respectively, down $4.00-$4.13,
or around 0.6 percent.
    
    GASOIL
    Gasoil's October/November timespread inched up 3 cents to a
backwardation of 60 cents per barrel. The November/December
backwardation was 4 cents higher at 60 cents per barrel. 
    The November crack gained 16 cents to a premium of $19.00,
while the December premium was 11 cents higher at $19.07 per
barrel to Dubai crude.
    October's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil,
was unchanged at a premium of $1.65. The November premium was 3
cents higher at $1.25 per barrel.
    October and November fixed-price contracts were at $127.50
and $126.90 per barrel respectively, down 70-73 cents, or around
0.6 percent. 
    
 PRODUCTS                            Price          Change  Pct
                                                            Change
 OCTOBER naphtha                     103.55/103.75  -1.05   -1.00
 NOVEMBER naphtha                    102.45/102.65  -0.80   -0.77
 OCTOBER naphtha                     944.75/945.25  -10.00  -1.05
 NOVEMBER naphtha                    935.75/936.25  -9.00   -0.95
 OCTOBER gasoil                      127.40/127.60  -0.70   -0.55
 NOVEMBER  gasoil                    126.80/127.00  -0.73   -0.57
 OCTOBER fuel oil                    661.25/661.75  -4.13   -0.62
 NOVEMBER fuel oil                   659.00/659.50  -4.00   -0.60
 Product                             Price          Change  
 OCTOBER regrade                     1.60/1.70      0.00    
 NOVEMBER gasoil crack               18.90/19.10    0.16    
                                                            
 OCTOBER 180/380 cst                 11.50/12.00    0.50    
                                                            
 NOVEMBER fuel oil crack             -6.58/-6.38    0.27    
                                                            
 NOVEMBER jet fuel crack             20.15/20.35    0.19    
                                                            
 NOVEMBER naphtha crack              -7.25/-7.05    -0.01   
                                                            
                                                            
 Inter-month spread                  Mean            Prev   Change
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha            1.10           1.35    -0.25
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha (CFR       9.00           10.00   -1.00
 Japan)                                                     
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER gasoil             0.60           0.57    0.03
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER fuel oil           2.25           2.38    -0.13
    
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
