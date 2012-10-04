FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha's Oct/Nov drops to one-week low
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 4, 2012 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha's Oct/Nov drops to one-week low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(For 12-month forward curve, click )
    SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Naphtha's prompt
October/November inter-month premium dropped to a one-week low
on Thursday because of concerns over a slower global economy.
    The October/November timespread slipped another $1.25 to a
$7.75 per tonne backwardation or the lowest since September 26,
according to Reuters data.
    Fuel oil's prompt October/November inter-month premium
hovered near a 4-month low because of poor demand and an
expected heavy flow of arbitrage cargoes in October.
    Gasoil timespreads were mostly steady in early Thursday
trade with the prompt October/November inter-month spread
hovering near a 3-week high in a 62 cents per barrel
backwardation.
    Fixed-price swaps for all products weakened, with Brent
crude losing $2.12 to $108.55 per barrel by 0430 GMT
from Wednesday's Asian close. 
    For a full list of swaps trades: 
    
    NAPHTHA
    Naphtha CFR Japan's October/November lost $1.25 to a
backwardation of $7.75 a tonne, while the November/December
backwardation was $1.00 per tonne lower, at $7.50 a tonne.    
    The CFR November crack widened 55 cents to a discount of
$8.11 and the December discount was 34 cents narrower, at $8.18
per barrel to Brent crude.
    The CFR October swap weakened $25.25 to $911.75 per tonne,
while the FOB Singapore October swap was down $2.05 to $100.55
per barrel.
    
    FUEL OIL     
    Fuel oil's October/November timespread inched up 13 cents to
a backwardation of $2.00 per tonne, while the November/December 
backwardation was unchanged at $2.25 per tonne.  
    Both the November and December cracks narrowed 47 cents to a
discount of $6.30 and $6.01 per barrel to Dubai crude,
respectively.
    October and November 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued
at $644.50 and $642.50 per tonne respectively, down
$11.88-$12.00, or around 1.83 percent.
    
    GASOIL
    Gasoil's October/November timespread inched down 3 cents to
a backwardation of 62 cents per barrel. The November/December
backwardation was 1 cent lower at 60 cents per barrel. 
    The November crack gained $1.67 to a premium of $20.74,
while the December premium was $1.68 higher at $20.78 per barrel
to Dubai crude.
    October's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil,
was unchanged at a premium of $1.65. The November premium was
similarly flat at $1.23 per barrel.
    October and November fixed-price contracts were at $126.51
and $125.89 per barrel respectively, down 65-68 cents, or around
0.51-0.53 percent. 

 PRODUCTS                                 Price           Change   Pct Change
 OCTOBER naphtha                          100.45/100.65   -2.05    -2.00
 NOVEMBER naphtha                         99.30/99.50     -1.90    -1.88
 OCTOBER naphtha                          911.63/911.88   -25.25   -2.69
 NOVEMBER naphtha                         903.75/904.25   -24.00   -2.59
 OCTOBER gasoil                           126.41/126.61   -0.68    -0.53
 NOVEMBER  gasoil                         125.84/125.94   -0.65    -0.51
 OCTOBER fuel oil                         644.25/644.75   -11.88   -1.81
 NOVEMBER fuel oil                        642.25/642.75   -12.00   -1.83
 Product                                  Price           Change   
 OCTOBER regrade                          1.60/1.70       0.00     
 NOVEMBER gasoil crack                    20.64/20.84     1.67     
 OCTOBER 180/380 cst                      12.00/12.50     0.13     
 NOVEMBER fuel oil crack                  -6.40/-6.20     0.47     
                                                                   
 NOVEMBER jet fuel crack                  21.87/22.07     1.67     
                                                                   
 NOVEMBER naphtha crack                   -8.21/-8.01     -0.55    
                                                                   
                                                                   
 Inter-month spread                       Mean             Prev    Change
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha                 1.15            1.30     -0.15
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha (CFR            7.75            9.00     -1.25
 Japan)                                                            
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER gasoil                  0.62            0.65     -0.03
 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER fuel oil                2.00            1.88     0.13
 
    

 (Reporting by Bohan Loh,; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.