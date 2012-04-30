FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha's prompt spread at lowest in over 3 months
#Industrials
April 30, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha's prompt spread at lowest in over 3 months

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Refiles to fix headline)	
    * Reuters has expanded its Asia Oil Swaps Forward Curve
coverage to include the East-West components
    * For more information: 

    SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha market
weakened on Monday, with the prompt intermonth spread falling to
its lowest level in more than three months on expectations of
additional supplies coming into the market. 	
    The May/June spread fell 75 cents to $5.75 a tonne in early
trade, the weakest since January 25, Reuters data showed. 	
    India and Saudi Arabia are expected to restore naphtha
exports as soon as refineries at the two countries come back
online after outages and maintenance.  	
    The gasoil market remained supported by more spot demand
from Vietnam. Its May/June spread gained 3 cents to a
four-session high of minus 14 cents a barrel. 	
    Fuel oil's spreads, on the other hand, were largely
unchanged along its 12-month forward curve as the market
remained quiet in early trade. 	
    Fixed-price contracts for the products rose, except fuel oil
and naphtha CFR Japan, as Brent crude inched up 24 cents to
$119.60 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Friday's Asian close. 	
    For a full list of swaps trades: 	
    	
    NAPHTHA 	
    Naphtha CFR Japan's May/June timespread eased 75 cents to a
backwardation of $5.75, while the June/July backwardation was
$1.00 weaker at $4.00 a tonne.   	
    The CFR June crack lost 99 cents to a discount of $9.74,
while the July discount widened 90 cents to $9.75 a barrel to
Brent crude.	
    The CFR May swap fell $7.50 to $994.50 a tonne, while the
FOB Singapore May swap was 15 cents up at $110.45 a barrel.	
    	
    GASOIL	
    Gasoil's May/June timespread inched up 3 cents to a contango
of 14 cents, the highest since last Wednesday, while the
June/July backwardation was 1 cent up at 4 cents a barrel. 	
    The May crack lost 29 cents to a premium of $16.48, while
the June premium was 26 cents lower at $17.20 a barrel to Dubai
crude. 	
    May's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, edged
up 16 cents to a premium of 50 cents, while the June premium was
also 16 cents stronger at 50 cents a barrel.	
    The May and June fixed-price contracts were at $132.90 and
$133.04 respectively, up 17-20 cents, or 0.1-0.2 percent, a
barrel.	
	
    FUEL OIL     	
    Fuel oil's May/June and June/July timespreads were unchanged
at a backwardation of $4.25 and $4.38 a tonne, respectively. 	
    The May crack fell 53 cents to a discount of $4.63, while
the June discount widened 47 cents to a discount of $4.72 a
barrel to Dubai crude.    	
    The May and June 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at
$726.63 and $722.25 respectively, both down 25 cents, or 0.03
percent, a tonne. 	
	
 PRODUCTS                            Price           Change  Pct
                                                             Change
 MAY naphtha                         110.40/110.50   0.15    0.14
 JUNE naphtha                        109.05/109.15   0.20    0.18
 MAY naphtha                         994.25/994.75   -7.50   -0.75
 JUNE naphtha                        988.50/989.00   -6.75   -0.68
 MAY gasoil                          132.80/133.00   0.20    0.15
 JUNE  gasoil                        132.94/133.14   0.17    0.13
 MAY fuel oil                        726.50/726.75   -0.25   -0.03
 JUNE  fuel oil                      722.00/722.50   -0.25   -0.03
 Product                             Price           Change  
 MAY regrade                         0.40/0.60       0.16    
 MAY gasoil crack                    17.10/17.30     -0.29   
 MAY 180/380 cst                     10.00/10.50     0.38    
 MAY fuel oil crack                  -4.82/-4.62     -0.53   
                                                             
 MAY jet fuel crack                  17.60/17.80     -0.13   
 JUNE naphtha crack                  -9.84/-9.64     -0.99   
                                                             
                                                             
 Inter-month spread                  Mean             Prev   Change
 MAY/JUNE naphtha                    1.35            1.40    -0.05
 MAY/JUNE naphtha (CFR Japan)        5.75            6.50    -0.75
 MAY/JUNE gasoil                     -0.14           -0.17   0.03
 MAY/JUNE fuel oil                   4.38            4.38    0.00
 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Ed Davies)

