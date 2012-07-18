Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha, gasoil spreads firm on strong physical demand

(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Front-month timespreads and cracks for Asia's naphtha and gasoil swaps were firm in early trade on Wednesday because of robust demand for diesel ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and lucrative downstream petrochemical margins. Inter-month timespreads were also higher for fuel oil swaps but cracks remained under pressure because of high Brent crude and a weak demand outlook for marine fuels. The August fixed-price swaps for naphtha and fuel oil were lower in line with a 23-cent dip in Brent crude to $103.33 per barrel by 0430 GMT from Tuesday's Asian close. The August fixed-price swap for gasoil was marginally firmer. NAPHTHA TIMESPREAD SEEN FIRM ON ROBUST DEMAND Asia's naphtha inter-month timespreads were seen firm because of robust demand for physical cargoes from Japan and Korea after Japan's biggest refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp , began shutting down secondary units at its 240,200 barrel per day (bpd) Mizushima-B refinery following its discovery that inspection records had not been kept properly. South Korea's spot demand was also brisk, with LG Chem currently in the market seeking first-half September cargoes through a tender due to be awarded later on Wednesday. The prompt August/September timespread was valued as high as a $6.00-6.25 per tonne backwardation, a more than 11-week high, before easing back to a backwardation of $5.25 per tonne by 0430 GMT. "The shutdown of JX Nippon Oil's crude distillation and secondary units is definitely supporting the market this week but it's long-term impact is doubtful because neighbouring refineries can cover the production loss," said a Singapore-based naphtha swaps broker. The September/October inter-month timespread also rose 25 cents to a $4.00 per tonne backwardation. The CFR September naphtha crack was 6 cents higher at a $8.69 per barrel discount to Brent crude while the October naphtha crack inched 8 cents down to $8.56 per barrel discount to Brent. The CFR August swap was $1.00 lower at $857.00 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore August swap was 20 cents weaker at $93.40 per barrel. FUEL OIL CRACKS SINK TO 10-WEEK LOW Asia's fuel oil cracks sank to a 10-week low amid a weak demand outlook for marine fuels, persistently depressed sentiment and high Brent crude. Brent prices have gained about 6 percent so far this month. The front-month August crack dropped 25 cents to a discount of $4.56 to Dubai crude, the lowest since May 14 according to Reuters data. The September crack also fell 22 cents to a discount of $4.60 a barrel to Dubai crude. The front-month August/September timespread, on the other hand, rose 13 cents to a $2.75 per tonne backwardation. The September/October timespread also gained 13 cents to a $2.50 per tonne backwardation. August and September 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $622.50 and $619.75 per tonne, respectively, down $2.88-3.00 per tonne or 0.46-0.48 percent. GASOIL SPREADS RISE ON STRONG PHYSICAL DEMAND Asia's gasoil inter-month timespreads rose after further demand for physical cargoes emerged from Indonesia and Sri Lanka amid tight supply. The front-month August/September timespread inched up 3 cents to a 35 cent per tonne backwardation. The September/October timespread was 2 cents higher at a 17 cents per tonne backwardation. Gasoil's August and September cracks were at a premium of $17.27 and $17.30 per barrel to Dubai crude, up 28 cents and 30 cents respectively. The August and September fixed-priced contracts also rose 6-9 cents to $117.60 and $117.25 respectively. The August regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was 6 cents lower at $1.05 while the September regrade fell 11 cents to $1.25. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change AUGUST naphtha 93.30/93.50 -0.20 -0.21 SEPTEMBER naphtha 92.50/92.70 -0.40 -0.43 AUGUST naphtha 856.75/857.25 -1.00 -0.12 SEPTEMBER naphtha 851.50/852.00 -1.50 -0.18 AUGUST gasoil 117.50/117.70 0.09 0.08 SEPTEMBER gasoil 117.20/117.30 0.06 0.05 AUGUST fuel oil 622.25/622.75 -2.88 -0.46 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 619.50/620.00 -3.00 -0.48 Product Price Change AUGUST regrade 1.00/1.10 -0.06 AUGUST gasoil crack 17.17/17.37 0.28 AUGUST 180/380 cst 11.50/12.00 -0.25 AUGUST fuel oil crack -4.66/-4.46 -0.25 AUGUST jet fuel crack 18.22/18.42 0.22 SEPTEMBER naphtha crack -8.79/-8.59 0.06 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha 0.80 0.60 0.20 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha (CFR Japan) 5.25 4.75 0.50 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER gasoil 0.35 0.32 0.03 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER fuel oil 2.75 2.63 0.13 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)