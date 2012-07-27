Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha cracks at more than one-month low; spreads pressured

(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Front-month naphtha cracks sank to a more than one-month low on Friday as high Brent crude squeezed margins and has begun stifling demand from petrochemical makers. The weaker demand for physical naphtha cargoes was also reflected in prompt and forward intermonth timespreads. More selling interest was seen emerging in early trade while buyers were placing low bids, looking for a price bottom. Negotiations for the gasoil regrade were also brisk in early Friday trade, with a deal for the September regrade heard at $1.15. Valuations were however, generally weaker but the reasons for the drop were not immediately known. Trade of fuel oil was subdued amid persistent depressed sentiment and lacklustre demand for physical cargoes from the Asia bunker market for marine fuels and Chinese teapot refineries. The front-month Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) was valued at $4.07 per barrel. August fixed-price swaps for all products were higher, following a $1.77 per barrel increase in Brent crude by 0430 GMT from Thursday's Asian close. NAPHTHA CRACKS SINK TO MORE THAN 1-MONTH LOW Asia's naphtha prompt crack sank to a more than one-month low as high Brent crude futures had begun stifling demand from petrochemical makers. The higher than expected Western arrivals for August and September put pressure on the prompt inter-month timespreads. The CFR September naphtha crack dropped 38 cents to a $12.03 per barrel discount to Brent while the October crack inched down 17 cents to an $11.06 per barrel discount to Brent. The August/September, September/October, October/November and November/December intermonth timespreads were all weaker at $1.38, $1.25, $1.50 and $1.50 per tonne backwardation respectively, reflecting the weaker sentiment in the market. A wide bid/offer range was also seen for the October/November through December/January timespreads, reflecting the cautious stance buyers are taking. The bid/offer for October/November was heard at 1.00/2.25, November/December at 1.00/3.00 and December/January at 1.50/3.50 per tonne backwardation. The CFR August swap was $12.00 higher at $844.00 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore August swap was $1.55 higher at $92.05 per barrel. GASOIL REGRADE WEAK AMID SOLID FUNDAMENTALS Asia's gasoil regrade was traded lower early on Friday amid strong fundamentals. The August, September, October, November and December regrades were all marginally weaker at 90 cents, $1.15, $1.45, $1.70 and $1.80 respectively. A September regrade swap deal was heard done at $1.15. Reflecting strong fundamentals, gasoil's prompt intermonth timespreads were firm. The August/September timespread was 8 cents higher at a 68 cent per tonne backwardation while the September/October timespread stood 3 cents firmer at a 41 cents per tonne backwardation. Prompt gasoil cracks were also higher, despite firm Brent crude. The August crack was 35 cents higher at a $17.87 per barrel premium to Dubai crude while the September crack rose 30 cents to a premium of $17.56 to Dubai. Fixed-priced August and September contracts were up $1.84-1.92 at $119.82 and $119.14 respectively. FUEL OIL CRACKS PRESSURED BY HIGH BRENT Fuel oil cracks remained under pressure from high Brent crude prices amid poor demand from the marine fuels sector and China's teapot refineries. The three main demand drivers of fuel oil are the Asia bunker market for marine fuels, import demand from China's teapot refineries and power generation. The front-month August/September inter-month timespread was flat at a $3.50 per tonne backwardation. The September/October timespread also inched down 13 cents to a $2.50 per tonne backwardation. The August crack sank 44 cents to a $4.03 per barrel discount to Dubai crude, while the September crack was 41 cents lower to a $4.20 per barrel discount to Dubai crude. The August East-West spread inched down 50 cents to $34.75. The September East-West spread also fell 25 cents to $34.50. August and September 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $636.50 and $633.00 per tonne respectively, up $7.38. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change AUGUST naphtha 91.95/92.15 1.55 1.71 SEPTEMBER naphtha 91.50/91.70 1.65 1.83 AUGUST naphtha 843.75/844.25 12.00 1.44 SEPTEMBER naphtha 842.37/842.87 12.50 1.51 AUGUST gasoil 119.72/119.92 1.92 1.63 SEPTEMBER gasoil 119.04/119.24 1.84 1.57 AUGUST fuel oil 636.25/636.75 7.38 1.17 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 632.75/633.25 7.38 1.18 Product Price Change AUGUST regrade 0.80/1.00 -0.10 AUGUST gasoil crack 17.77/17.97 0.35 AUGUST 180/380 cst 11.25/11.75 0.00 AUGUST fuel oil crack -4.13/-3.93 -0.44 AUGUST jet fuel crack 18.67/18.87 0.25 SEPTEMBER naphtha crack -12.13/-11.93 -0.38 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha 0.45 0.55 -0.10 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha (CFR 1.38 1.88 -0.50 Japan) AUGUST/SEPTEMBER gasoil 0.68 0.60 0.08 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER fuel oil 3.50 3.50 0.00 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)