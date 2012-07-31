FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha timespread rebounds on fresh demand
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 31, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha timespread rebounds on fresh demand

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(For 12-month forward curve, click )
    SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Naphtha timespreads rebounded
to a one-week high on Tuesday after hitting a more than
three-week low in the previous session because demand emerged
for physical cargoes and gasoline prices firmed in Europe.
    Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline.
    "New buyers emerged for physical naphtha cargoes and strong
gasoline prices in Europe is supporting sentiment," said a
Singapore-based naphtha swaps trader.
    Taiwan's CPC had emerged after an absence of about three
months to seek full-range naphtha. The refiner is seeking 30,000
tonnes for Sept. 1-15 arrival at Kaohsiung through a tender
which will close on Aug. 1. 
    The front-month September Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures
for Swaps (EFS) was valued at $4.05 per barrel. The August
fixed-priced Dubai contract will expire later today.
    August fixed-price swaps for all products were higher,
following a 29 cent per barrel increase in Brent crude by 0430
GMT from Monday's Asian close. 
    
    NAPHTHA REBOUNDS TO 1-WEEK HIGH ON FIRMER GASOLINE; DEMAND
    Asia's prompt naphtha timespreads rebounded to a one-week
high just after hitting a more than three-week low on Monday on
higher gasoline prices and stronger sentiment.
    The August/September timespread surged $1.62 per tonne to a
$2.75 per tonne backwardation while the September/October
timespread rose 75 cents to a $2.75 per tonne backwardation.
    There was also strength seen in the fourth quarter
2012/first quarter 2013 and first quarter 2013/second quarter
2013 timespreads on hopes that naphtha demand will peak during
the Christmas and Chinese New Year festivities.
    The fourth quarter 2012/first quarter 2013 timespread rose
$1.67 to a $8.25 per tonne backwardation. The first quarter
2013/second quarter 2013 timespread firmed $1.00 to a $10.83 per
tonne backwardation.
    The CFR September naphtha crack was 78 cents higher at a
$10.78 per barrel discount to Brent while the October crack was
59 cents firmer at a $10.11 per barrel discount to Brent.
    The CFR August swap was $11.25 higher at $861.25 per tonne,
while the FOB Singapore August swap was 75 cents higher at
$93.00 per barrel.
    
    FUEL OIL SPREAD NEAR ONE-MONTH HIGH
    Fuel oil's prompt timespread hovered near a one-month high
reached on Monday amid a gradual return in demand.
    "Demand for bunker is generally better than last week but
it's not fantastic overall. The buyers are coming in just
because they are afraid crude prices will go up more," said a
Singapore-based bunker trader.
    The prompt August/September fuel oil timespread have been
trending up steadily rising from a $2.63 per tonne backwardation
on July 24 to a $4.25 per tonne backwardation, near a one-month
high of $4.38 per tonne touched on Monday. 
    Some traders felt that the rebound could be short-lived as
Asia is expecting up to 4 million tonnes of Western fuel oil
arrivals in August. 
    However, liquidity in the Asia fuel oil swaps market is
expected to be poor as traders seek new direction for August.
    "I think trade will be thin today as people are waiting for
tomorrow to see if any action emerges on the Asia trading
window," said a Singapore-based Western fuel oil trader.
    "I don't think anything interesting will play out today.
People will be just looking out for any obvious bull or bear
play in the market," echoed another Singapore-based fuel oil
trader.
    The August fuel oil crack was 16 cents firmer at a $3.69 per
barrel discount to Dubai while the September crack was 8 cents
higher at a $3.99 per barrel discount to Dubai.
    The August East-West spread was 38 cents lower at $35.25.
The September East-West spread was 13 cents higher at $35.05.
    August and September 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued
at $642.13 and $637.88 per tonne, up $2.75 and $2.63
respectively.
    
    GASOIL TIMESPREADS STEADIES AMID STRONG DEMAND
    Asia's gasoil prompt timespreads were largely steady amid
robust demand and limited availability.
    The August/September timespread was steady at a 65 cents per
tonne backwardation while the September/October timespread
inched down 7 cents to a 36 cents per tonne backwardation.
    The prompt gasoil regrades were also largely steady amid
slow Monday trade. The August, September and October regrades
stood at 75 cents, $1.00 and $1.30 respectively.
    Gasoil cracks were, however, lower. The August crack was 14
cents lower at a $17.89 per barrel premium to Dubai while the
September crack was 20 cents weaker at a $17.60 per barrel
premium to Dubai.
    Fixed-priced August and September contracts were both up 12
cents at $120.37 and $119.72 respectively.

    
 PRODUCTS                                  Price           Change  Pct Change
 AUGUST naphtha                            92.90/93.10     0.75    0.81
 SEPTEMBER naphtha                         92.50/92.70     0.75    0.82
 AUGUST naphtha                            861.00/861.50   11.25   1.32
 SEPTEMBER naphtha                         858.38/858.63   9.63    1.13
 AUGUST gasoil                             120.32/120.42   0.12    0.10
 SEPTEMBER  gasoil                         119.67/119.77   0.12    0.10
 AUGUST fuel oil                           641.88/642.38   2.75    0.43
 SEPTEMBER fuel oil                        637.63/638.13   2.63    0.41
 Product                                   Price           Change  
 AUGUST regrade                            0.70/0.80       0.00    
 AUGUST gasoil crack                       17.79/17.99     -0.14   
 AUGUST 180/380 cst                        12.00/12.50     0.00    
 AUGUST fuel oil crack                     -3.79/-3.59     0.16    
 AUGUST jet fuel crack                     18.54/18.74     -0.14   
 SEPTEMBER naphtha crack                   -10.88/-10.68   0.78    
                                                                   
                                                                   
 Inter-month spread                        Mean             Prev   Change
 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha                  0.40            0.40    0.00
 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha (CFR Japan)      2.75            1.13    1.62
 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER gasoil                   0.65            0.65    0.00
 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER fuel oil                 4.25            4.13    0.13
 
 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.