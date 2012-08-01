FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Oil Swaps-Prompt Fuel oil/Naphtha timespreads firm on demand
August 1, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

Asia Oil Swaps-Prompt Fuel oil/Naphtha timespreads firm on demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(For 12-month forward curve, click )
    SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Prompt timespreads for both
fuel oil and naphtha were firm on Wednesday, pushed to one-month
and one-week highs, respectively, by fresh emerging physical
demand.
    Strong gasoline prices in Europe because of summer driving
season demand, coupled with fresh emerging demand for naphtha
cargoes among Asian petrochemical makers, are supporting the
prompt timespreads, traders said.
    An expected lack of availability of high density blending
materials in the fuel oil market and Total's recent buying
activities during the Asian trading window have also helped to
keep sentiment firm for the prompt timespreads. 
    Gasoil timespreads were largely steady amid robust physical
demand and limited availability of cargoes because of refinery
turnarounds in Japan and Singapore.
    The front-month September Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures
for Swaps (EFS) was valued at $4.17 per barrel. 
    August fixed-price swaps for all products were lower,
following a $1.15 per barrel drop in Brent crude by 0430
GMT from Tuesday's Asian close. 
    
    FUEL OIL TIMESPREAD STEADIES AT MONTH HIGH
    The fuel oil prompt August/September timespread was steady
at a one-month high on expectations of a lack of high-density
blending material and a gradual return in demand for marine
bunker fuels.
    The August/September timespread was valued at a $4.50 per
tonne backwardation, a level not seen since July 2, according to
Reuters data. The September/October timespread inched up 13
cents to a $3.13 per tonne backwardation.
    Total's recent buying activity during the Asian trading
window also helped to bolster sentiment in the market. Total
bought 95,000 tonnes worth of the August fixed-priced 180cst
contract on July 31. The European trader had bought at least
225,000 tonnes worth of the 180 cst fuel oil swaps contract in
the previous week, from July 23 to 27.
    The September fuel oil crack was 19 cents lower, at a $4.02
per barrel discount to Dubai, while the October crack was 33
cents weaker, at a $4.23 per barrel discount to Dubai.
    The August East-West spread was 25 cents higher at $35.50.
The September East-West spread was 13 cents higher at $35.00.
    August and September 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued
at $630.25 and $625.75 per tonne, down $9.13 and $9.38
respectively.
    
    NAPHTHA TIMESPREADS FIRM ON STRONG MOGAS, FRESH DEMAND
    Asia's naphtha timespreads were firm on Wednesday on
stronger gasoline prices and fresh demand for physical cargoes
among petrochemical makers.
    Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline.
    The August/September timespread was 25 cents higher, at a
$2.75 per tonne backwardation while the September/October
timespread rose 37 cents to a $2.75 per tonne backwardation.
    The CFR September naphtha crack was 7 cents higher at a
$10.77 per barrel discount to Brent, while the October crack was
14 cents firmer, at a $9.97 per barrel discount to Brent.
    The CFR August swap was $9.50 weaker, at $846.00 per tonne,
while the FOB Singapore August swap was 95 cents lower, at
$92.30 per barrel.
   
    GASOIL TIMESPREADS STEADY; DEMAND SEEN ROBUST
    Asia's gasoil prompt timespreads were steady on Wednesday
amid strong demand for physical cargoes.
    The August/September timespread was steady at a 61 cents per
tonne backwardation while the September/October timespread
inched down 2 cents to a 36 cents per tonne backwardation.
    The August and September regrades stood at 75 cents and
$1.00 respectively, steady with Tuesday's Asian close.
    The August gasoil crack was 22 cents higher, at a $17.98 per
barrel premium to Dubai, while the September crack was 12 cents
higher, at a $17.89 per barrel premium to Dubai.
    Fixed-priced August and September contracts were both down
$1.02-$1.03, at $118.88 and $118.27, respectively.
    
 PRODUCTS                             Price            Change  Pct
                                                               Change
 AUGUST naphtha                       92.20/92.40      -0.95   -1.02
 SEPTEMBER naphtha                    91.80/92.00      -0.90   -0.97
                                                               
 AUGUST naphtha                       845.88/846.13    -9.50   -1.11
 SEPTEMBER naphtha                    843.00/843.50    -9.75   -1.14
                                                               
 AUGUST gasoil                        118.83/118.93    -1.02   -0.85
 SEPTEMBER  gasoil                    118.22/118.32    -1.03   -0.86
 AUGUST fuel oil                      630.13/630.38    -9.13   -1.43
 SEPTEMBER fuel oil                   625.63/625.88    -9.38   -1.48
 Product                              Price            Change  
 AUGUST regrade                       0.70/0.80        0.00    
 SEPTEMBER gasoil crack               17.88/18.08      0.22    
                                                               
 AUGUST 180/380 cst                   12.25/12.75      -0.63   
                                                               
 SEPTEMBER fuel oil crack             -4.12/-3.92      -0.19   
                                                               
 SEPTEMBER jet fuel crack             18.88/19.08      0.23    
                                                               
 SEPTEMBER naphtha crack              -10.87/-10.67    0.07    
                                                               
                                                               
 Inter-month spread                   Mean              Prev   Change
 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha             0.40             0.45    -0.05
 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha (CFR        2.75             2.50    0.25
 Japan)                                                        
 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER gasoil              0.61             0.60    0.01
 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER fuel oil            4.50             4.25    0.25
 
    

 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
