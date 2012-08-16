FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Oil Swaps-Gasoil spreads firm on tight supply, trade brisk
#Basic Materials
August 16, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Asia Oil Swaps-Gasoil spreads firm on tight supply, trade brisk

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(For 12-month forward curve, click )
    SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gasoil timespreads continued
to firm in brisk trade on Thursday due to tight physical supply,
with some players seen taking long positions in the London
Gasoil (LGO) Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) and the
September/October timespread.
    Early naphtha trade was subdued, with prompt timespreads
weaker on expectations of large Western inflows in September,
though fourth quarter 2012/2013 timespreads remained firm on
hopes for demand.
    Fuel oil timespreads were generally weaker through the
12-month forward curve due to weak sentiment and poor demand in
the physical market.
    The front-month September Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at
$5.42 per barrel.
    Fixed-price swaps for fuel oil and gasoil were higher
following a $2.75 per barrel surge in September Brent crude
 by 0430 GMT from Wednesday's Asian close. The September
Brent crude contract is due to expire on Thursday. 
    
    GASOIL TIMESPREADS STRONG ON DEMAND, TRADER SENTIMENT
    Gasoil timespreads were firm on Thursday amid robust demand
for physical cargoes and strong trader sentiment.
    The newly prompt September/October timespread for gasoil was
valued 23 cents per barrel higher at a $1.10 backwardation,
while the October/November timespread was up 15 cents at a 75
cents per barrel backwardation.
    Traders and brokers estimated that over 1 million barrels of
the September/October timespread, the September EFS and the
October EFS were traded on Thursday as traders began taking long
positions on tight supply and on opportunities for arbitrage in
selling jet fuel to the United States.
    The September and October regrades were marginally lower at
87 cents and $1.25 per barrel. The November regrade inched up 5
cents a barrel to $1.55.
    The September gasoil crack was 34 cents lower at a $18.61
per barrel premium to Dubai. The October crack was 48 cents
weaker at $18.09 a barrel over Dubai.
    Gasoil's fixed-priced September and October swaps were
valued at $129.48 and $128.38 respectively, up $2.25 and $2.02
per barrel.
     
    FUEL OIL TIMESPREADS WEAK ON LACKLUSTRE DEMAND
    Asia's fuel oil timespreads remained in a downtrend on
Thursday because of lacklustre demand in the physical market.
Appetite for marine bunker fuels was also weak despite previous
expectations of a lack in high density blending components.
    "Demand is really bad at the moment. Even without sufficient
quantities of blending material, we still have more than enough
bunker to go around for everybody," said a Singapore-based
bunker trader.
    Sentiment was also poor among traders who are expecting a
bull play by Total during Asian trading hours to end
soon. The oil major has been buying fuel oil swaps in the Asian
trading window and has picked up at least 375,000 tonnes worth
of fixed-priced 180 cst, 380 cst and timespreads.
    "Seems like they have run out of steam," said a
Singapore-based fuel oil trader.
    The September/October timespread was 25 cents weaker at a
$2.63 per tonne backwardation, while the October/November
timespread inched down 13 cents to a $2.50 per tonne
backwardation.
    The September crack was 5 cents lower at a $6.18 per barrel
discount to Dubai and the October crack was 8 cents weaker at a
$6.00 per barrel discount to Dubai.
    September and October fixed-price contracts for 180 cst were
valued at $680.50 and $677.88 per tonne respectively, $16.50 and
$16.75 higher.
    The September and October viscosity spreads were marginally
higher at $13.00 and $12.50 respectively.
    
    PROMPT NAPHTHA SPREADS WEAKER ON HIGH SEPT WESTERN INFLOWS
    Prompt naphtha timespreads were weak on Thursday due to
expectations for high volumes of Western inflows in September
coupled with prevailing demand uncertainty among petrochemical
makers because of high Brent crude.
    Asia is expected to receive about 800,000 tonnes of Western
naphtha in September, the highest volume in five months.
 
    The September/October timespread was 38 cents weaker at a
$4.25 per tonne backwardation, while the October/November
timespread fell 50 cents to a $4.50 per tonne backwardation.
    The fourth quarter 2012/first quarter 2013 timespread inched
down 67 cents to a $15.50 per tonne backwardation. The first
quarter 2013/second quarter 2013 timespreads also dropped 67
cents to a $17.17 per tonne backwardation.
    The CFR September crack gained 17 cents to a $9.15 per
barrel discount to Brent. The October crack also rose 26 cents
to a $7.68 per barrel discount to Brent.
    The CFR fixed-price September contract was $26.25 per tonne
higher at $964.25, while the FOB September swap rose $3.00 per
barrel to $105.00.

 PRODUCTS                                 Price           Change   Pct Change
 SEPTEMBER naphtha                        104.90/105.10   3.00     2.94
 OCTOBER naphtha                          104.40/104.60   3.05     3.01
 SEPTEMBER naphtha                        964.13/964.38   26.25    2.80
 OCTOBER naphtha                          959.75/960.25   26.63    2.85
 SEPTEMBER gasoil                         129.43/129.53   2.25     1.77
 OCTOBER  gasoil                          128.33/128.43   2.02     1.60
 SEPTEMBER fuel oil                       680.25/680.75   16.50    2.48
 OCTOBER fuel oil                         677.75/678.00   16.75    2.53
 Product                                  Price           Change   
 SEPTEMBER regrade                        0.82/0.92       -0.13    
 SEPTEMBER gasoil crack                   18.51/18.71     -0.34    
 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst                    12.75/13.25     0.75     
                                                                   
 SEPTEMBER fuel oil crack                 -6.28/-6.08     -0.05    
                                                                   
 SEPTEMBER jet fuel crack                 19.38/19.58     -0.47    
                                                                   
 OCTOBER naphtha crack                    -7.78/-7.58     0.26     
                                                                   
                                                                   
 Inter-month spread                       Mean             Prev    Change
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha                0.50            0.55     -0.05
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR           4.25            4.63     -0.38
 Japan)                                                            
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil                 1.10            0.87     0.23
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil               2.63            2.88     -0.25
 
    

 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
