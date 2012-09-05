FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha Sept/Oct spread strengthens to over 6-mth high
#Basic Materials
September 5, 2012 / 6:05 AM / in 5 years

Asia Oil Swaps-Naphtha Sept/Oct spread strengthens to over 6-mth high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(For 12-month forward curve, click )
    SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha market
strengthened on Wednesday, with the prompt inter-month spread
climbing to its highest in almost six months as supply dwindles
in the region.
    The September/October spread gained $1.00 in early trade to
a backwardation of $10.00 a tonne, Reuters data showed, the
highest since March 15.
    Naphtha stocks in Japan for the week to Sept. 1 fell 11
percent to 1.46 million litres, statistics released by the
Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed.
  
    India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd 
sold an October naphtha cargo to Total at about $42 a
tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis,
the highest premium fetched in seven months by the Indian
refiner. 
    Gasoil's inter-month spreads also strengthened, with demand
improving after an annual fishing ban was lifted on parts of the
South China Sea, increasing demand for high sulphur gasoil.
    In the fuel oil market, inter-month spreads eased slightly,
though they stayed at strong levels.  
    Fixed-price swaps for the products weakened, as Brent crude
lost $2.14 to $114.00 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Tuesday's Asian
close. 
    For a full list of swaps trades: 
    
    NAPHTHA
    Naphtha CFR Japan's September/October timespread inched up
$1.00 to a backwardation of $10.00 a tonne, while the
October/November timespread was unchanged at $8.50 a tonne.     
 
    The CFR October crack narrowed 36 cents to a discount of
$5.89 and the November discount was 28 cents stronger at $6.29 a
barrel to Brent crude.
    The CFR September swap weakened $15.00 to $983.00 a tonne,
while the FOB Singapore September swap was $1.80 lower at
$107.90 a barrel.
    
    GASOIL
    Gasoil's September/October timespread inched up 3 cents to a
backwardation of $1.34. The October/November backwardation eased
1 cent to 83 cents a barrel. 
    The October crack gained 13 cents to a premium of $20.27,
while the November premium was 11 cents higher at $19.96 a
barrel to Dubai crude.
    September's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil,
weakened 2 cents to a premium of $1.50. The October premium was
2 cents lower at $1.48 a barrel.
    The September and October fixed-price contracts were at
$132.26 and $130.92 a barrel, down $1.83-$1.86, or around 1.4
percent.
    
    FUEL OIL     
    Fuel oil's September/October timespread eased 25 cents to a
backwardation of $5.50 a tonne, with the October/November
backwardation down 25 cents at $4.00 a tonne.  
    The October crack narrowed 7 cents to a discount of $5.52,
while November was 8 cents stronger at a discount of $5.61 a
barrel to Dubai crude.    
    September and October 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued
at $688.88 and $683.38 a tonne respectively, down $12.50-$12.75,
or around 1.8 percent. 
    
 PRODUCTS                             Price           Change  Pct
                                                              Change
 SEPTEMBER naphtha                    107.80/108.00   -1.80   -1.64
                                                              
 OCTOBER naphtha                      106.35/106.55   -2.10   -1.93
 SEPTEMBER naphtha                    982.75/983.25   -15.00  -1.50
                                                              
 OCTOBER naphtha                      972.75/973.25   -16.00  -1.62
 SEPTEMBER gasoil                     132.21/132.31   -1.83   -1.36
 OCTOBER  gasoil                      130.82/131.02   -1.86   -1.40
 SEPTEMBER fuel oil                   688.75/689.00   -12.75  -1.82
 OCTOBER fuel oil                     683.25/683.50   -12.50  -1.80
 Product                              Price           Change  
 SEPTEMBER regrade                    1.40/1.60       -0.02   
 OCTOBER gasoil crack                 20.17/20.37     0.13    
                                                              
 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst                15.25/15.75     -0.13   
                                                              
 OCTOBER fuel oil crack               -5.62/-5.42     0.07    
                                                              
 OCTOBER jet fuel crack               21.65/21.85     0.12    
                                                              
 OCTOBER naphtha crack                -5.99/-5.79     0.36    
                                                              
                                                              
 Inter-month spread                   Mean             Prev   Change
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha            1.45            1.15    0.30
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR       10.00           9.00    1.00
 Japan)                                                       
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil             1.34            1.31    0.03
 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil           5.50            5.75    -0.25
    
    
    
    


 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
